Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia legit got married (and used the event to flog brands)

4 hours ago

Gals, Jacqui and Clint from MAFS Australia 2025 legit got married… and they’re already using the event to flog their business ventures. Aw, some things never change.

Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice were the most controversial couple to come out of MAFS last year. Clint’s marriage with Lauren Hall flopped, and Jacqui’s tumultuous relationship with Ryan Donnelly came to a messy end. Within weeks of filming final vows, Clint invited Jacqui to his multimillion mansion in Tasmania. The pair really hit it off, and got engaged at a MAFS fan event within five months.

At the time, many MAFS viewers theorised whether Clint and Jacqui’s relationship was some form of PR stunt. But they’ve now confirmed on their social media that they really did get married on 20th April 2026. Jacqui captioned a picture: “Mr & Mrs Rice, 20 April 2026.”

The couple tied the knot in Queenstown, New Zealand. Clint told the Daily Mail: “It was unreal and [we] celebrated hard [and] invites were hard to come by.” According to the Daily Mail, the wedding took place by Jacqui’s family’s chalet.

We don’t know for certain whether any other former MAFS participants were present when Clint and Jacqui got married. Jacqui previously said the only cast member who would be allowed would be Morena, who had agreed to be the DJ at the reception.

Within hours of announcing her wedding on social media, Jacqui had more news – her jewellery business is having a sale! *Jazz hands*. She wrote on her Instagram story: “To celebrate our wedding I’ve popped everyone’s favourite Dalia double stacked 18k gold-filled heart necklace on sale to $45. Only 108 available. While stocks last. My gift to all of you.” Her jewellery business is running a “she wed celebrate” sale, with a three-for-two offer.

Jacqui was documenting the build-up to her wedding extensively on TikTok. She made an unboxing video of her “pre-wedding gifts”. She also posted a “mini wedding ready haul” video on TikTok, in which she listed shapewear and skincare products.

Well, I wish them a lifetime of happiness (and a profitable Q1 in the 2026/2027 fiscal year).

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Featured images by Nine and @jacqui.burfoot