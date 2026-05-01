Sydney Sweeney shares Euphoria nude scenes that were ‘too far’ after controversial NSFW plot

4 hours ago

Sydney Sweeney opens up about the reality of filming sex scenes and the nude shots she said “no” to in Euphoria season two, as the NSFW scenes in season three are getting criticised.

Euphoria has always included nudity, but season three takes it to the next level. Jules and Cassie have been involved in multiple scenes surrounding fetish and kink content, and Cassie’s OnlyFans career arc was a major focus of the first two episodes of the season.

🚨Possible spoiler: Cassie is introduced to the Silver Slipper in ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 after Maddy starts managing her. pic.twitter.com/PKXXqW23R2 — ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 (@euphoriacentral) April 23, 2026

Although a lot of people have criticised these scenes, Sydney Sweeney herself speaks highly of her experience filming nude scenes for Euphoria.

“I think that the female body is a very powerful thing,” Sydney said in an interview with W Magazine. “And I’m telling my character’s story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done.”

She revealed in a 2022 interview with The Independent that she’s had to tell Euphoria creator Sam Levinson that some nude scenes just aren’t necessary, but said she’s never been “pushed” to film topless.

“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here’ and he was like, ‘Okay, we don’t need it.”

The actress continued: “I have no problems with those scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we’re assuming about actors in the industry.”

“And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, ‘Did you change your mind? Because you can.’ It’s really nice. I’ve never felt uncomfortable.”

Euphoria has an intimacy co-ordinator on set, who helps film the numerous sex scenes in the show. While Sydney Sweeney does full nude scenes, not all actors on the series are made to – it’s explicitly written in Zendaya’s contract that she doesn’t film anything nude.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock