The Tab

Omg, there’s even more ‘proof’ of feud on Euphoria set between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

The ‘evidence’ is piling up

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The newest season of Euphoria seems to add to the “proof” that co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya aren’t on speaking terms, and it’s getting hard to ignore.

Last year, Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans campaign created a PR nightmare for the actress as many accused her of being a MAGA supporter. Although Sydney has since strongly denied accusations of racism, apparently, the damage has been done. Sources close to the Euphoria cast have claimed that Sydney and her co-star Zendaya had a lot of tension throughout season three’s filming.

The first three episodes of the new season have done nothing to disprove these rumours. Rue and Cassie’s complete separation made sense in episodes one and two. Cassie is living out her suburban housewife fantasies, while Rue is climbing her way up the ranks of LA’s drug lord underground. But since Rue was invited and then attended Cassie and Nate’s wedding, viewers expected an interaction between the two actresses.

Spoiler alert: there wasn’t one. Yes, there’s a whole wedding episode in Euphoria where none of the main characters interacts with Sydney Sweeney at all. Even Nate and Jules manage to catch a secret interaction on the balcony over a cigarette.

Promotional pictures for the episode also completely exclude Sydney Sweeney, as Alexa Demie, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow are pictured laughing together. This has made viewers believe Sydney and Zendaya weren’t filming their scenes on the same day because of their alleged “feud”.

“Euphoria bosses are all too aware that the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back,” an insider source claimed in a statement to The Sun earlier this year. “It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.”

They added: “There is a complete ban on journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney. During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via HBO

More on: Celebrity Euphoria Sydney Sweeney TV Zendaya
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

This Euphoria behind the scenes shot of Cassie’s OF makes the whole thing even worse

I hate to say it, but this Euphoria episode proves Sydney Sweeney is perfect at playing Cassie

The ‘real reason’ Zendaya never has any sex scenes in Euphoria actually makes total sense

Latest

Meet the American student mapping his way through every Spoons in London

Gamze Aslan

One student, four months: Every Wetherspoon in the city

Exeter’s housing crisis: ‘It feels like the city doesn’t want me’

Lucy Williams

Exeter residents say high rents and co-living spaces are forcing them out

Cassie’s parents’ messy relationship in Euphoria explains everything about her in season three

Hebe Hancock

I need a recap

Omg, there’s even more ‘proof’ of feud on Euphoria set between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘evidence’ is piling up

Attention Lancaster and York students! Here is your official Roses timetable

Erin Malik

Just in time to help you schedule your action-packed weekend

This Euphoria behind the scenes shot of Cassie’s OF makes the whole thing even worse

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m beyond uncomfortable

Mums pay me £350 to sleep with their sons, and this is the important reason I do it

Ellissa Bain

Her husband sometimes helps out too

Unchosen actor drops biggest hint yet that Netflix drama could return for series two

Hebe Hancock

I need it ASAP

Two more MAFS Australia 2026 cast members just got matching tattoos and it’s too much

Ellissa Bain

This cast is obsessed

Here’s what happens to Rue next, after she’s pulled over at the end of Euphoria episode three

Hebe Hancock

How’s she gonna get out of this one?!

Gia has had a sad life update since filming for MAFS Australia 2026 ended

Hayley Soen

Oh dear

Eerie details of D4vd tour, including ‘funeral’ and coffin go viral after murder charge

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His Withered tour was ended after Celeste’s body was found

Sport, socials, and status: What is Leeds Varsity really about?

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse

Does Varsity connect us as much as its meant to?

Birmingham university introduces two-days-a-week degrees to make education accessible

Cassandra Fong

As living costs soar, University College Birmingham reshapes courses to fit around jobs and family life

euphoria the main friend group well some of them rue jules and maddy

The core friend group in Euphoria, ranked by what atrocious friends they are

Claudia Cox

Cassie scores 0/10, obviously

Influencer Rachel Kerr

UK influencer vanishes in Morocco after mysteriously telling friends she’d ‘run out of money’

Hayley Soen

Rachel was last seen checking out of her hotel on Saturday

Peaky Blinders’ star-studded cast take over Birmingham park while filming new series

Ffion Williams

By order of the Peaky Blinders: Two new series are on their way

Director reveals Fez’s original Euphoria season three storyline, before Angus Cloud’s death

Hebe Hancock

This would’ve been so good

People had no idea what these bizarre bathroom capsules are for but now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s nothing sinister

Noah Beck

Noah Beck’s teacher mum placed on leave after his sister was fired for sleeping with student

Kieran Galpin

A resurfaced TikTok saw his mum allegedly simulate a s*x act on him