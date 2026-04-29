Omg, there’s even more ‘proof’ of feud on Euphoria set between Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

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The newest season of Euphoria seems to add to the “proof” that co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya aren’t on speaking terms, and it’s getting hard to ignore.

Last year, Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans campaign created a PR nightmare for the actress as many accused her of being a MAGA supporter. Although Sydney has since strongly denied accusations of racism, apparently, the damage has been done. Sources close to the Euphoria cast have claimed that Sydney and her co-star Zendaya had a lot of tension throughout season three’s filming.

cassie’s and nate’s wedding is going to make tv history. i fear this will be the funniest night on twitter all year. https://t.co/nklOOvqYxp pic.twitter.com/pYCeJDjPPy — ꕤ (@glindaupland) April 23, 2026

The first three episodes of the new season have done nothing to disprove these rumours. Rue and Cassie’s complete separation made sense in episodes one and two. Cassie is living out her suburban housewife fantasies, while Rue is climbing her way up the ranks of LA’s drug lord underground. But since Rue was invited and then attended Cassie and Nate’s wedding, viewers expected an interaction between the two actresses.

Spoiler alert: there wasn’t one. Yes, there’s a whole wedding episode in Euphoria where none of the main characters interacts with Sydney Sweeney at all. Even Nate and Jules manage to catch a secret interaction on the balcony over a cigarette.

Alexa Demie, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow for Cassie & Nate’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/5b1TMxG9V9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

Promotional pictures for the episode also completely exclude Sydney Sweeney, as Alexa Demie, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow are pictured laughing together. This has made viewers believe Sydney and Zendaya weren’t filming their scenes on the same day because of their alleged “feud”.

“Euphoria bosses are all too aware that the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back,” an insider source claimed in a statement to The Sun earlier this year. “It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.”

They added: “There is a complete ban on journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney. During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid any awkward encounters on camera.”

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Featured image via HBO