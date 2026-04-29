Eerie details of D4vd tour, including ‘funeral’ and coffin go viral after murder charge

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Some details of singer D4vd’s last tour are going viral after his arrest and charge on suspicion of the first-degree murder of Celeste Rivas.

On the 20th of April, D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, pleaded “not guilty” to the murder of Celeste Rivas. The musician is also being accused of murder for financial gain and of the murder of a witness tied to an investigation. He is being kept in Los Angeles Men’s Central Jail, where he is reportedly being held in solitary confinement with no bail.

When Celeste’s body was found in the singer’s car in September 2025, he was in the middle of his Withered tour, named after his 2025 album of the same name. Some supporters who attended his tour are looking back at the concert’s set design and theme, which aligned with David’s dark aesthetic.

Many have reported that at their concert venues, empty white coffins and wreaths were placed outside for people to take photos. There was also allegedly a notepad and a pencil present, where concertgoers were encouraged to write letters to the dead. The whole thing was allegedly set up as a “funeral” for It4mi – David’s alter ego, which he used in many of his music videos. It4mi, or Itami, translates to “pain” in Japanese.

The character you see here today is named “IT4MI” (pronounced ‘itami’) which means pain in Japanese.

Inspired by manga and anime he is the main antagonist of my entire project. [🧵2/3] — d4vd (@d4vddd) May 22, 2023

The Withered tour was abruptly cancelled last September after Celeste’s body was discovered, and David was pretty much off the grid from then on.

Since his arrest, more details about Celeste Rivas’ tragic death have been revealed. She was allegedly killed through “multiple penetrating injuries”, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office. She had wounds on her chest and abdomen, and her arms and legs had been cut off at her joints. Additionally, two of Celeste’s fingers on her left hand had been cut off, including a finger where she had a “Shhh…” tattoo, which the singer also has.

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Featured image via TikTok