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The internet’s obsession with Zoë Kravitz’s three engagements is missing the point entirely

It proves we still judge women differently

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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As rumours spread that Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles might be engaged, the reaction online followed a familiar pattern. Not just curiosity, but scrutiny, specifically of her past relationships.

The main talking point quickly became the fact this would be her third engagement. As if that, in itself, is something that needs explaining.

Haedrich/Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman and later engaged to Channing Tatum. Both relationships ended. That’s not unusual, especially in a world where people are encouraged to leave situations that don’t feel right. But the tone of the conversation suggests otherwise.

There’s a tendency to treat women’s dating history like a pattern that needs decoding. A second or third engagement becomes framed as a warning sign, rather than just a reflection of someone who’s had a few serious relationships that didn’t work out.

It’s worth asking whether the same logic is applied as often to men. Plenty of high-profile male celebrities have long lists of exes, broken engagements, even multiple marriages. It rarely defines them in the same way. At most, it becomes a passing detail rather than the headline.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

With Kravitz, though, the number itself has become the story.

But an engagement ending isn’t a failure in the way people imply. If anything, it suggests someone recognised that a relationship wasn’t right before taking it further. That’s not a lack of commitment, it’s the opposite.

It also ignores how normal this is outside of celebrity culture. People date, get serious, sometimes plan a future together, and sometimes change their minds. The only difference here is that it’s happening publicly, and therefore gets turned into something more significant than it really is.

Zabulon Laurent/ABACA/Shutterstock

The idea that there’s a “correct” number of serious relationships someone should have before settling down feels outdated. It assumes there’s a fixed timeline or formula, when in reality people figure things out at different speeds, in different ways.

Whether or not the engagement rumours are even true, the reaction says a lot. Not about Kravitz, but about how quickly we still judge women for choices that would barely register if the roles were reversed.

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Featured image credit: Haedrich/Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Harry Styles Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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