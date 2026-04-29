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‘I was a mess’: MAFS Australia’s Scott reveals how awful homestay with Gia was in real life

It was a real low point for him

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Things went from bad to worse for Scott and Gia during the MAFS Australia homestays when they went to stay at Scott’s apartment on the Gold Coast, and the groom has reflected on how bad it really was for him.

Gia immediately started tearing into Scott’s home, claiming it was too messy and not big enough for all her stuff. Then, she crashed out over a pink neck pillow that was bought for him by a friend, totally convinced it belonged to an ex.

In an interview with TV WEEK, Scott has spoken out about how awful the homestay was, claiming it was the lowest point in the entire experiment for him. “At this point in the experiment, I was a bit of a mess. I wasn’t myself anymore. I couldn’t even talk,” he said.

Credit: Channel Nine

“Little things would trigger her. What was hurting Gia the most was when she was trying to find an issue with me – she couldn’t find anything. It wouldn’t end and it was getting worse and worse. It wasn’t healthy.”

He said there was only one thing that would give the relationship a “spark” at the time, and that would be taking Gia out for dinner or away. Basically, she expected way too much and it wasn’t realistic.

“In an everyday world, it’s impossible to take someone away every day of the week. We all have a life. We all go to work. It’s very hard to manage someone like herself that wants to be treated with gifts every day of the week – especially if you’re not getting that in return,” he said.

Speaking to Nine, Scott said Gia ripping into his home made him feel a “pretty s**t” and it really took a toll on him emotionally.

Credit: Channel Nine

“I was a carpenter for 10 years, I built my businesses by myself,” he explained. “I’ve never been given anything, and when you appreciate and value what you buy for yourself and your home and the life I chose to live, I’m happy with it. To have her pick it apart was rough.”

However, Gia told WHO that Scott “never voiced any of these things” and claimed she was completely “blindsided” because he “constantly reassured” her that they “were good”.

“He would say ‘I’ve said this and that’ so that I [Gia] would be nice… I was doing everything he wanted behind the scenes, and then he would go on voxies and totally lie. He gaslit the fu*k out of me,” she said. This is getting messy.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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