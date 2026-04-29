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I quit my graduate job, and built a £1.8 million property portfolio only three years after university

Aston graduate shares the story behind his success

Ffion Williams | News
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A 25-year-old Aston University graduate has built up a portfolio of 11 properties, worth an estimated £1.8 million.

Shivraj Raja graduated in 2023 and left his graduate job in March 2025.

The graduate has since launched SR Property Development Limited, through which he bought the 11 properties spanning the north-east, Midlands, and Luton.

‘A pretty bad state’

The former international business and economics student felt “pushed” down the traditional route of a graduate role.

But after only a year in the job, Shivraj had saved £15,000 to put toward his first property.

The graduate was able to save from living at home and taking on odd jobs during university. He also took out a high-interest bridging loan to afford his first property.

Shivraj bought a three-bedroom property in Newcastle for £71,000. He told The i Paper: “It was a distressed sale, as the owner had gone bankrupt.”

The graduate secured the property at such a low cost as the house was under receivership, which typically prioritises a quick sale.

He added: “It was in a pretty bad state. I spent £7,000 doing it up, which I saved while I was working. I got damp proofing put in and a new kitchen. It was revalued for £120,000.”

After the revaluation, the graduate refinanced to come off the expensive loan and pulled £34,000 from the property to use as a deposit for a £59,000 two-bedroom house in Durham – also under receivership.

This time Shivraj “spent £3,000 on refurbishments” leading the house to be revalued at £85,000.

‘It’s very hands on’

With two properties under his belt, Shivraj left his graduate job in March 2025 to work full-time in property.

But this caused some controversy. Shivraj said: “When I was leaving, there was some resistance to it. People said: ‘Can’t you grow both [his career and business] at the same time?’

“I could have done, but to find the best deals, you often have to view the properties immediately, and you need to be quick about getting the bridging finance. It’s very hands-on.

“Someone could do it as a side hustle but it’s hard and would have taken me longer.”

Nevertheless, Shivraj was advised by his father, who had his own portfolio, and helped with negotiations and finding hidden but costly issues in property.

The graduate believed he had found a market in targeting distressed properties, those that needed a quick sale, or the ones in receivership like in Newcastle and Durham.

Whilst Shivraj initially scoured the internet for the properties himself, he is now approached by estate agents due to his experience.

He also offers investor funding, replacing his dependency on high-interest bridging loans to afford the properties.

Shivraj raises the deposit from a private investor and repays them their capital with interest after refinancing. The investor is also able to keep the asset, receiving monthly rent profit.

‘It helps us as it pushes out smaller landlords’

Many landlords have begun to sell following the introduction of the Renters’ Rights Act on 1st May, which they complain makes the business financially unviable.

The act eradicates fixed-term contracts requiring tenants and landlords to provide notice for moving out. It also reduces a landlord’s ability to evict their tenants.

However, Shivraj is expanding his portfolio with four ongoing property acquisitions. He said his current profits match that of a “booming” rental market.

According to Shivraj, the new act “helps us to grow as it pushes out smaller landlords”.

He acknowledged the challenge in “handling large amounts of money” but believes the benefits of “financial freedom and leverage” outweigh any difficulties.

Shivraj hopes to continue with his tried and tested formula but may also begin to buy commercial property.

Shivraj has no regrets about his path, “I wouldn’t have heard the end of it if it hadn’t worked out, but I thought the worst thing is that I will have to find another job or go back to the one I had before.”

The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for comment. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured images via LinkedIn and Velvet under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International with edits

More on: Money Talks
Ffion Williams | News
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