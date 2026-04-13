Aston University has applied to host live music and dance events

The change would allow the university to host live entertainment on campus

30 minutes ago

Aston University has applied to vary its premises licence, meaning it would be able to host live entertainment at its Birmingham city centre campus.

The proposed changes would allow the university to host live music and dance performances as part of already established events, such as graduations, ceremonies and open days.

The university has said the licence would “support occasions that already draw visitors, staff and students to the campus.”

According to a public notice, the application requests permission to run these activities between 12am and 11pm on selected days throughout the week on the Aston Street campus.

Further information regarding the application can be accessed via Birmingham City Council’s Licensing Act 2003 electronic public register. Residents and businesses are invited to submit representations if they believe the proposed changes could have adverse impacts on the surrounding area, such as exponentially increased footfall, higher noise levels, and additional traffic during evening events.

The deadline for submitting a representation is the 29th April 2026. Following this, the application could go to a licensing sub-committee where conditions could be added onto the proposed license.

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Featured image via Wikimedia Commons