The Tab

Aston University has applied to host live music and dance events

The change would allow the university to host live entertainment on campus

Tamara Greatrix | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Aston University has applied to vary its premises licence, meaning it would be able to host live entertainment at its Birmingham city centre campus.

The proposed changes would allow the university to host live music and dance performances as part of already established events, such as graduations, ceremonies and open days.

The university has said the licence would “support occasions that already draw visitors, staff and students to the campus.”

According to a public notice, the application requests permission to run these activities between 12am and 11pm on selected days throughout the week on the Aston Street campus.

via Wikimedia Commons

Further information regarding the application can be accessed via Birmingham City Council’s Licensing Act 2003 electronic public register. Residents and businesses are invited to submit representations if they believe the proposed changes could have adverse impacts on the surrounding area, such as exponentially increased footfall, higher noise levels, and additional traffic during evening events.

The deadline for submitting a representation is the 29th April 2026. Following this, the application could go to a licensing sub-committee where conditions could be added onto the proposed license.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Tamara Greatrix | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Aston University begins £40 million renovation project on campus

Birmingham University has partnered with Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Latest

Newly-qualified Welsh paramedics advised to look for jobs abroad amid hiring freeze

Anya Daisy van Vliet

The Welsh Ambulance Service announced it will not be offering new roles this year

First person returning in MAFS spin-off revealed as iconic bride who was wronged on the show

Hayley Soen

She deserves a second wedding more than anyone

Aston University has applied to host live music and dance events

Tamara Greatrix

The change would allow the university to host live entertainment on campus

Chloe Cherry reveals the gross reality behind Euphoria season three’s wildest scene so far

Hebe Hancock

I’m actually gagging

Bec says she’s been left unemployable and has hit rock bottom after MAFS Australia 2026

Hayley Soen

‘My life is hard now, the public hates me’

The Boys

‘She doesn’t struggle’: The Boys star’s ‘dark’ past resurfaces as chilling interview emerges

Kieran Galpin

He’s been in the show since season one, but people are only just finding out

The shocking ‘real reason’ Justin Bieber played all his old songs on YouTube at Coachella

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t sing any of them in full

Ranked: These are the highest paid acts there have ever been at Coachella

Hayley Soen

Some didn’t even do both weekends

Euphoria has crossed a line, and this vile Sydney Sweeney scene was never even necessary

Hebe Hancock

We shouldn’t be normalizing this

mafs australia 2026 couple swap scandal

Omg, a wild couple swap scandal will shake up MAFS Australia 2026 and the receipts leaked

Claudia Cox

An unexpected bride and groom began DMing

Newly-qualified Welsh paramedics advised to look for jobs abroad amid hiring freeze

Anya Daisy van Vliet

The Welsh Ambulance Service announced it will not be offering new roles this year

First person returning in MAFS spin-off revealed as iconic bride who was wronged on the show

Hayley Soen

She deserves a second wedding more than anyone

Aston University has applied to host live music and dance events

Tamara Greatrix

The change would allow the university to host live entertainment on campus

Chloe Cherry reveals the gross reality behind Euphoria season three’s wildest scene so far

Hebe Hancock

I’m actually gagging

Bec says she’s been left unemployable and has hit rock bottom after MAFS Australia 2026

Hayley Soen

‘My life is hard now, the public hates me’

The Boys

‘She doesn’t struggle’: The Boys star’s ‘dark’ past resurfaces as chilling interview emerges

Kieran Galpin

He’s been in the show since season one, but people are only just finding out

The shocking ‘real reason’ Justin Bieber played all his old songs on YouTube at Coachella

Ellissa Bain

He didn’t sing any of them in full

Ranked: These are the highest paid acts there have ever been at Coachella

Hayley Soen

Some didn’t even do both weekends

Euphoria has crossed a line, and this vile Sydney Sweeney scene was never even necessary

Hebe Hancock

We shouldn’t be normalizing this

mafs australia 2026 couple swap scandal

Omg, a wild couple swap scandal will shake up MAFS Australia 2026 and the receipts leaked

Claudia Cox

An unexpected bride and groom began DMing