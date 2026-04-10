Aston University begins £40 million renovation project on campus

The renovation work aims to modernise the campus and fast-track the university’s net zero goal

2 hours ago

Aston University has begun renovations for a £40 million project to modernise the campus.

The purpose of the project is to modernise the campus’ infrastructure, strengthen energy resilience, and fast-track Aston University’s goal of reaching net zero by transforming how power is generated and used across campus.

Aston University’s Carbon Neutral Energy Centre worth £40.1 million marks the start of the construction phase.

The project is supported by the UK government’s public sector decarbonisation scheme, which offered a £35.5 million grant to the university.

The scheme is funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) and delivered by Salix Finance.

Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aston University, Craig Jones, said: “This project is a major milestone for Aston University, underpinning our commitment to environmental stewardship and energy resilience.

“The new Carbon Neutral Energy Centre will significantly improve how we power and heat our campus. We are proud of our teams and grateful to our partners as we move forward in delivering this transformational project.”

The new centre will accommodate ground and air source heat pumps which will support low-carbon district heating and replace the current gas-fired system. It forms part of Aston’s Energy Resilience Programme.

Senior policy advisor for public sector decarbonisation at DESNZ, Lloyd Ross, said: “This £35.5 million grant from the Department to Aston University through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme is a testament to not just the university’s ambition but also the shared confidence in the ability for them to deliver and achieve net zero by 2028 – two years earlier than planned.

“Delivering through local partnerships and incorporating the wider community into the project through continued knowledge and information sharing demonstrates how Higher Education institutions like Aston can be trailblazers for their communities and public assets on their decarbonisation journeys.”

Councillor Mahmood said: “The Energy Resilience Programme is a perfect example of partners playing a transformative role in accelerating local climate action.

It is a long-term civic investment that strengthens Birmingham’s resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability for generations to come.”

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