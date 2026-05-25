How to survive Beach Hive: 2026 review

12 hours ago

It’s the end of May, the exam diet is over, and at Glasgow Uni, this can only mean one thing – Beach Hive. One of the GUU’s most beloved events, Beach Hive. For those who aren’t in the know – it is held on the final Friday of exam season every year to celebrate everyone who has survived yet another year of university, and its theme is… well… beach!

The GUU is open from 11am until 3am, and there’s a jam-packed schedule of events held throughout the day. This year’s included postcard painting, beach volleyball, tug of war, a Bruno Mars tribute act, and my personal favourite, Just Dance. While Beach Hive is arguably the best event in the Glasgow student calendar, it is a long day, so making it through can be difficult. I have some survival tips from a seasoned pro (me). Credentials: I’m 4th year. Enough said.

Rule one – pres and early entry

Firstly, you must pre. Now, I know it starts at 11am, but it is simply unacceptable to be sober upon entering the union. We combined our pre with a Maccies breakfast, to ensure stomachs were suitably lined. This was around 10.30am, and afterwards we headed straight to the queue.

We arrived at the queue around 11.30am, and it was already packed, winding round the corner on University Avenue. We were prepared for this, so we happily joined the end of the queue and settled in to wait. Luckily, the weather was decent. But, as soon as we joined the queue, a bouncer came down to ask if anyone was paying the entry fee with cash – we were. After saying yes, our group was literally escorted right to the front door, past the entire queue, and immediately into the union. So, top tip number two is to pay your entry fee with cash. I’m unsure if this would have happened any later in the day, but if you plan on getting there early, then cash is a must.

After entering the GUU, I recommend heading straight to Beer Bar. Starting the day slowly with some pints of fun at a table with your friends is wholesome while also helping to ease you into the day’s festivities. Around 12.30pm, I noticed it was getting a little busier, and we were definitely thankful for a table. This is also a good time to do some exploring while some of your pals guard the table. My friend and I headed to get some glitter tattoos upstairs.

Rule two – scran and activity maxing

Around 2pm, hunger struck. McDonald’s breakfast is certainly not enough to provide the sustenance needed, so we grabbed some food from the union kitchen. This is also the time that we began to split off and head to some of the activities throughout the building. Our absolute non-negotiable was Just Dance, and I’m fairly certain this one shows up every year. My advice is to head straight to the Debates Chamber when Just Dance starts, because they play the classics early. Everyone was singing along, and there was a good crowd of dancers. Plus, swinging your best pals around dancing to Timber is a top ten bonding moment.

After we smashed it out the park with Just Dance, it began to get very crowded. This is a good time to sit down and relax for a bit. Seating is a bit scarce compared to the number of attendees, so you’ll need to squeeze six of your pals onto a sofa designed for two people.

Rule three – stay strong till the end

The end is in sight at 9pm, so I’d recommend heading to The Well. Shoutout to whoever was picking the music in there, because the back-to-back Elton John songs really motivated us to keep pushing. If you make it to 10pm, you’re golden – it’s Hive time. Head to the club and enjoy a last night in Hive before everyone splits off for the summer. Or, if you’re a fourth year like me, head to Hive to enjoy one last night in the place that truly defines the four years we spend at Glasgow Uni.

Beach Hive has officially been survived. A second Maccies on the way home was a must for me, and then it was straight to bed. In my opinion, Beach Hive is the pinnacle of the GUU’s event calendar, and I look forward to it all year. If you didn’t make it there this year, or you made it but didn’t survive, make sure you save all these tips for 2027. Party hard for me, because I unfortunately will be a graduate.

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