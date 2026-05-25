The Tab

How to survive Beach Hive: 2026 review

A run-down of my day, plus all the tips and tricks so you can learn from my experiences

Sophie McAulay | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s the end of May, the exam diet is over, and at Glasgow Uni, this can only mean one thing – Beach Hive. One of the GUU’s most beloved events, Beach Hive. For those who aren’t in the know – it is held on the final Friday of exam season every year to celebrate everyone who has survived yet another year of university, and its theme is… well… beach!

The GUU is open from 11am until 3am, and there’s a jam-packed schedule of events held throughout the day. This year’s included postcard painting, beach volleyball, tug of war, a Bruno Mars tribute act, and my personal favourite, Just Dance. While Beach Hive is arguably the best event in the Glasgow student calendar, it is a long day, so making it through can be difficult. I have some survival tips from a seasoned pro (me). Credentials: I’m 4th year. Enough said.

Rule one – pres and early entry

Firstly, you must pre. Now, I know it starts at 11am, but it is simply unacceptable to be sober upon entering the union. We combined our pre with a Maccies breakfast, to ensure stomachs were suitably lined. This was around 10.30am, and afterwards we headed straight to the queue.

We arrived at the queue around 11.30am, and it was already packed, winding round the corner on University Avenue. We were prepared for this, so we happily joined the end of the queue and settled in to wait. Luckily, the weather was decent. But, as soon as we joined the queue, a bouncer came down to ask if anyone was paying the entry fee with cash – we were. After saying yes, our group was literally escorted right to the front door, past the entire queue, and immediately into the union. So, top tip number two is to pay your entry fee with cash. I’m unsure if this would have happened any later in the day, but if you plan on getting there early, then cash is a must.

After entering the GUU, I recommend heading straight to Beer Bar. Starting the day slowly with some pints of fun at a table with your friends is wholesome while also helping to ease you into the day’s festivities. Around 12.30pm, I noticed it was getting a little busier, and we were definitely thankful for a table. This is also a good time to do some exploring while some of your pals guard the table. My friend and I headed to get some glitter tattoos upstairs.

Rule two – scran and activity maxing

Around 2pm, hunger struck. McDonald’s breakfast is certainly not enough to provide the sustenance needed, so we grabbed some food from the union kitchen. This is also the time that we began to split off and head to some of the activities throughout the building. Our absolute non-negotiable was Just Dance, and I’m fairly certain this one shows up every year. My advice is to head straight to the Debates Chamber when Just Dance starts, because they play the classics early. Everyone was singing along, and there was a good crowd of dancers. Plus, swinging your best pals around dancing to Timber is a top ten bonding moment.

After we smashed it out the park with Just Dance, it began to get very crowded. This is a good time to sit down and relax for a bit. Seating is a bit scarce compared to the number of attendees, so you’ll need to squeeze six of your pals onto a sofa designed for two people.

Rule three – stay strong till the end

The end is in sight at 9pm, so I’d recommend heading to The Well. Shoutout to whoever was picking the music in there, because the back-to-back Elton John songs really motivated us to keep pushing. If you make it to 10pm, you’re golden – it’s Hive time. Head to the club and enjoy a last night in Hive before everyone splits off for the summer. Or, if you’re a fourth year like me, head to Hive to enjoy one last night in the place that truly defines the four years we spend at Glasgow Uni.

Beach Hive has officially been survived. A second Maccies on the way home was a must for me, and then it was straight to bed. In my opinion, Beach Hive is the pinnacle of the GUU’s event calendar, and I look forward to it all year. If you didn’t make it there this year, or you made it but didn’t survive, make sure you save all these tips for 2027. Party hard for me, because I unfortunately will be a graduate.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Sophie McAulay | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Here are the best pub quizzes in Glasgow’s West End

Here’s what different GUU events would be like as Glasgow University students

Glasgow’s beacons of hope: 10 reasons not to give up before the end of semester

Latest

Legal expert explains the implications The Crash doc may have on Mackenzie Shirilla’s parole

Francesca Eke

New details revealed in the Netflix series could affect her chances

Just binge watched The Crash? Here are eight equally chilling series to watch next

Francesca Eke

Netflix is keeping us fed

Nate die Euphoria

Sam Levinson reveals shocking real reason Nate had to die so brutally in Euphoria season three

Suchismita Ghosh

He also explains how it almost happened differently

venezuela fury honeymoon

Everything Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have been up to on flashy £30k Marbella honeymoon

Francesca Eke

Venezuela’s £1.3k bikini cost more than my whole summer holiday

Fox News man mask interview

Fox News confirms whether man in the viral interview was actually wearing a ‘CIA mask’

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so bizarre

Glasgow Uni scientists to pioneer groundbreaking 3D heart images

Deepanjana Biswas

The uni have been granted £4m to fund the project

How to survive Beach Hive: 2026 review

Sophie McAulay

A run-down of my day, plus all the tips and tricks so you can learn from my experiences

The Obsession subtle twist ending explained, and way darker alternate ending we almost got

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

You probably missed this small detail

Here’s where each Lancaster Uni college would spend their European summer

Isabella Laithwaite

European summer called, where are the Lancs Uni colleges heading?

You have to do at least 32/37 of these things before you graduate from Lancaster University

Izzie Sanders

17. Go in the cage in Gens

KCL Students’ Union vice-president returned to the UK after being detained by Israel

Isabella Zbucki

Hasnain Jafer had been missing since May 18th

‘Tight conditions’: How Netflix managed to get Mackenzie Shirilla to be in film about her crime

Hayley Soen

‘It was extraordinary’

Chilling texts between The Crash’s Mackenzie Shirilla and Dom Russo reveal ‘toxic’ dynamic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

These messages were left out of the documentary

King’s College London student activist group criticises proposed merger with Cranfield Uni

Avery Cesaire

KCL Stands for Justice shared its thoughts in an Instagram post

Leeds City Council investigates claims that upside down ‘P’ was used to spell ‘Leeds’ in new train station sign

Lucy Eason

The sign came under scrutiny after commuters noticed that an upside down ‘P’ appeared to have been used in place of a ‘D’ to spell the city’s name

KCL and KCLSU share statement following Student Union vice-president detainment by Israel

Sobia Sattar

‘Our focus remains on supporting Hasnain and those closest to him during this difficult time’

Interview: Jordan North tells Newcastle students ‘you’ll never regret that night out’

Oscar Dodds

Jordan revealed his third year summer at Sunderland Uni was better than hosting concerts at Wembley

Meet the Manchester student now serving on city council whilst finishing university

Jessica Berry

Beth Hartness is the new Green Party councillor for Withington

Bridging the gap: Exeter launches free AI training for students and teachers

Nicola Cirican

New courses will give students the confidence to use AI

Homelander’s death in The Boys comic is way more brutal, and it involves Black Noir

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I wish they stuck with this version