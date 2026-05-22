Leeds City Council investigates claims that upside down ‘P’ was used to spell ‘Leeds’ in new train station sign

The sign came under scrutiny after commuters noticed that an upside down ‘P’ appeared to have been used in place of a ‘D’ to spell the city’s name

5 hours ago

Leeds City Council are undertaking works on a newly-installed sign at Leeds Station after commuters noticed that it appeared an upside down ‘P’ had been used in place of a ‘D’ to spell the city’s name.

The sign, reading “Welcome to Leeds,” was installed earlier this month as part of a £46.1 million refurbishment scheme designed to revamp the station and meet rising capacity demands. It was mounted on the side of a clock tower built as a new centrepiece for the front of the station.

However, it wasn’t long before the sign came under scrutiny from commuters who noticed that something appeared unusual about the lettering.

Comparisons were made indicating that the central hole in the letter ‘D’ appeared to be much larger than it should be, while the vertical line looked noticeably shorter. This led some to speculate that the wrong letter had been used in the sign, and that it was in fact a letter ‘P’ that had been placed upside down.

The sign also received criticism for the spacing of the lettering, with travellers at the station claiming that one ‘E’ in the word ‘Leeds’ was too close to the other.

One commuter criticised the work of those responsible for the sign’s installation, claiming that they “definitely didn’t use a ruler.”

Leeds City Council later confirmed they were planning to investigate the issue, with a spokesperson saying that they were now “aware of a potential issue” with the sign.

They added that the council was in talks with contractors to ensure that “any error which is identified is rectified”.

So far, no confirmation has been issued as to whether the sign did indeed contain the wrong letter. However, A TikTok video filmed at the station and posted on Wednesday appears to show the sign being removed by workmen, indicating that the apparent error is now being fixed.

The video’s caption reads: “Can confirm they are sorting the Leeds sign out.”

However, not everyone is convinced that the sign contained an error in the first place, with one commenter on the TikTok post arguing, “It wasn’t an upside down P. The E’s were wonky, but the D was fine. It’s the way it is on the font they use.”

Another commenter criticised the council’s decision to replace the brand-new sign, describing the situation as a “shambles and more wasted money.”

The ongoing works to refurbish the station have been hit with repeated delays, but are now expected to be completed by September.

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Featured image via SWNS.