Jury fails to reach verdict in Manchester airport assault trial

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A retrial jury has been discharged after it failed to reach a verdict over allegations that two brothers assaulted a police officer at Manchester Airport.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, were accused of assaulting police officer, PC Zachary Marsden, at the Terminal 2 car park pay station area on 23rd July 2024.

Prosecutors told Liverpool Crown Court the brothers used a “high level of violence” against police after officers approached Amaaz following reports he had headbutted a customer in the airport arrivals hall.

The court heard PC Marsden, alongside PCs Lydia Ward and Ellie Cook, attempted to arrest Amaaz before violence broke out.

The brothers, both from Rochdale, denied assaulting PC Marsden and causing actual bodily harm. They told the court they acted in lawful self-defence or in defence of each other.

During the trial, Amaaz told jurors he feared he was “going to die” after being restrained by officers.

Giving evidence, he said he did not initially realise who had grabbed him and claimed officers did not explain why force was being used.

He told the court, “The way he was grabbing my neck, I just felt that if this guy forces me to the ground he is going to beat me up to the point where I cannot breathe and I will be dead.”

The court heard a previous jury had already convicted Amaaz of assaulting PCs Ward and Cook during the same incident.

PC Ward suffered a broken nose after being punched, while PC Cook was knocked over a baggage trolley, jurors were told.

Amaaz also described the moment he was tasered and kicked in the head while on the floor.

He told the court: “I could see a boot coming straight towards my face. As soon as I felt it everything shut down and I was unconscious in split seconds.”

Video footage appearing to show PC Marsden kicking Amaaz while he was on the ground circulated widely online after the incident and prompted protests outside Rochdale Police Station.

After nearly 20 hours of deliberations, jurors were discharged after failing to reach a majority verdict.

The case was adjourned until 29th May to allow the Crown Prosecution Service time to decide whether to seek a third trial.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “While we are disappointed a verdict could not be reached today, we respect the outcome of the court process.”

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