VOTING NOW OPEN: Lancaster’s top 50 BNOC contenders have been revealed

How many of these names do you recognise?

6 hours ago

Lancaster’s annual BNOC competition is BACK and bigger than ever. Your nominations have FLOODED in, and it’s looking like it’s going to be a heated contest between the top 50 contenders for 2026’s title.

But what is BNOC you ask? Short for Big Name on Campus, it’s a Lancs (and Tab) tradition for students to battle it out in a bid to be the most recognised person on campus. Think of it as like the Lancaster University version of Famous Birthdays (but without the birthdays bit…what can we say, we’ve been inspired by Bowland and Cartmel’s ‘2016’ extrav theme) or the People’s Choice Awards.

In short, over the next couple of weeks contenders will be battling it out for your votes to be crowned the most famous student at Lancaster University this year.

Due to the high volume of nominations, we’re running things a little differently this time. Usually we’d start with a couple of rounds of BNOC contender profiles and you guys would make your selection from there. But this year there were just too many names to choose from, but we’ve managed to whittle down our list to the top 50 most popular.

Will last year’s winner Jacob Hudson be the first BNOC ever to reclaim his crown? Spot the Spoons King in our final 50 again this year.

Think you’re our next ultimate campus celeb? You better hope you’re on our list below, or you’ll have to wait for next year’s nominations…

How voting works

We’ve linked a list to the top 50 BNOC contenders below. All you need to do is select EVERY SINGLE NAME YOU KNOW (absolutely all of them, not just your friends)!

Fill out the form before 2nd June at 11.59pm and then we’ll reveal who’s moving on to the next round (where you get to find out a little more about our top contenders)…

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