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Dark details emerge about Elizabeth Siders, the mum of 16 kids rescued from a tiny, gross room

Not everything on the internet about Elizabeth is factually accurate

Kieran Galpin | News
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Last week, mum of 16, Elizabeth Siders, was arrested alongside her husband, Gary Siders Jr, and his parents, Gary Siders Sr and Christina Siders.

Charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment, with police literally wincing as they detailed the “deplorable” scenes, the family could be facing nearly 200 years behind bars.

Given the graphic nature of the case, it’s gone hugely viral on pretty much every social media platform. Of course, this has given way to a flood of unsubstantiated information about Elizabeth Siders. In viral posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, people have claimed all sorts of things about the mother.

WSAZ

Credit: WSAZ

“Her parents allowed her to get pregnant by the age of 13. Her now ‘husband’ and his parents took her to a different state and she married him age 15 when he was 18. She was allegedly pregnant 21 times in the last 21 years. She was a little girl, she was groomed, failed by her parents and what came after that must have been horrific,” one such post reads.

So here’s what we actually know about her, and not what social media is saying.

Elizabeth Siders was a mum at 15

Most of the misinformation is completely invented, and while no one doubts the darkness behind those doors, it’s always important to stick to the facts.

As reported by publications like The New York Post, Elizabeth Siders got married to Gary Siders Jr when she was just 15 years old, her lawyer confirmed. That was in 2008, with NBC confirming that all four parents, including Elizabeth’s, signed off on the marriage.

Southern Ohio Regional Jail

Credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

“In fact, my client’s first question to me when I walked into the jail and introduced myself was about her kids,” he said.

The lawyer also detailed her home life, revealing that she’d left school at 16 to be a full-time mum. Meanwhile, Gary Jr used to drive for DoorDash, but was looking for another job.

“I think that this is more so a case of isolation than a case of evil, and I think that there’s an important distinction there,” he added. “Because if that’s all you know — and you have to think someone at 15 years old doesn’t know a whole lot about being an adult, about being a mother, about being a wife — and that’s been your worldview for the past 17 or 18 years, you get shaped by that.”

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson

Credit: Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson

Elizabeth’s oldest kid, who is developmentally disabled, is 18-years-old, meaning that the mother was 15 when she gave birth. Her now-husband is three years older, making him 18 when his first kid was born two months after his wedding.

The ages of the other kids show a troubling pattern: 18, 16, 15, 14, 13, 11, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4 (twins), 2 (twins), and 1.5 years (twins). It seems Elizabeth was pregnant for most of her teen and adult years.

Though some viral posts have posted pictures from inside the property, they’re completely false. At the time of writing, there have been no confirmed videos or pictures of the house, which is 1,336 square feet with an additional 518-square-foot basement.

All of the parties have pleaded not guilty, with the lawyers urging people to let the legal process play out.

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Featured image credit: WSAZ and  Southern Ohio Regional Jail

More on: News Police US Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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