Jasmine’s family share brutal take on Kavan and Lorenzo as Love Island triangle continues

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Love Island’s Jasmine is still in a bit of a triangle between Kavan and Lorenzo weeks later, and her family have weighed in on what they think about her potential couplings.

Things were going well between Jasmine and Kavan before Casa Amor, but she was fuming when he brought back Charleen. They’ve been a bit distant ever since then, and movie night brought even more drama as it showed the full extent of Jasmine and Lorenzo’s flirting.

Jasmine’s mum, brother and sister Bella all went on Love Island: Aftersun last night, and Maya Jama asked who they really want to see her with. They’re firmly on Team Kavan, all agreeing that their connection is genuine and Lorenzo would be a “nightmare” to date. Brutal.

“I think Jasmine and Lorenzo are besties. I’ll be so real. I feel like I can see them on the outside just being best friends. They have each others’ backs I think. Jasmine and Kavan are just cute. There’s love there I think, you know,” her sister said. Jasmine’s mum agreed: “Yeah, I think she really likes him [Kavan]. Genuinely. She has a connection with him.”

Her brother added: “I really do think they’re at a platonic level. I’ve seen a lot of the Love Island community shipping them like Team Jasmenzo. They would be good friends, but I just don’t think there’s anything romantic there.”

Jasmine’s mum said she did intitially think that Jasmine and Lorenzo were a “nice connection,” but things changed as time went on. Bella added that “he’d be a nightmare to date” and their mum agreed: “Yeah, he doesn’t have the affection that she wants.” Justice for Lorenzo!

So, her family really do see Jasmine and Kavan working on the outside. But people are worried that their huge age gap is going to get in the way.

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Featured image credit: ITV