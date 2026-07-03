Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by public funding grants – Queen’s Belfast highest, LSE lowest

Glasgow and Edinburgh receive over 14 per cent of their income from public funding grants, while Oxford and Cambridge receive just 7.4 per cent each, the joint lowest of any Russell Group university alongside LSE

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Queen’s University Belfast receives the highest proportion of its income from public funding grants of any Russell Group university, at 24.1 per cent, while LSE receives the lowest at just five per cent, according to HESA data for 2024-25.

Glasgow and Edinburgh, the only two Scottish universities in the Russell Group, receive comparatively high proportions of income from public funding grants, at 17.2 and 14 per cent respectively.

Among English universities in the Russell Group, Newcastle had the highest proportion, at 13.8 per cent.

Oxford and Cambridge receive a low percentage of their income from public funding grants, both at just 7.4 per cent.

Public funding grants are payments to universities from higher education funding bodies such as the Office for Students, distributing government money for teaching and research purposes.

Here are all the Russell Group universities ranked from highest to lowest proportion of income coming from public funding grants in 2024-25, using HESA data. Although Nottingham is absent from HESA’s data, the percentage has been calculated using its financial report.

Queen’s University Belfast – 24.1 per cent University of Glasgow – 17.2 per cent University of Edinburgh – 14 per cent Newcastle University – 13.8 per cent University of Nottingham – 13.7 per cent Cardiff University – 13.1 per cent University of Sheffield – 13.1 per cent University of Liverpool – 12.9 per cent Queen Mary University of London – 12.2 per cent King’s College London – 11.4 per cent University of Southampton – 11.2 per cent University of York – 10.7 per cent Imperial College London – 10.6 per cent University of Manchester – 10.6 per cent University of Exeter – 10.4 per cent University of Bristol – 10.3 per cent University College London (UCL) – 10.3 per cent University of Birmingham – 10.2 per cent University of Leeds – 10.1 per cent Durham University – 8.5 per cent University of Warwick – 8.3 per cent University of Cambridge – 7.4 per cent University of Oxford – 7.4 per cent London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 5 per cent

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