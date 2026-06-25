Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by endowment income – Oxford at £154m, Cardiff at just £1.4m

Oxford receives over 100 times more in donations and endowment income than Cardiff – and endowments make up more than five per cent of Oxford’s total income, compared to just 0.2 per cent at Cardiff

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The University of Oxford received £153.9m in donations and endowment income in 2024-25, more than any other Russell Group university and over 100 times more than Cardiff, which received just £1.4m, according to HESA data.

With a total income of over £3bn, donations and endowments make up over five per cent of Oxford’s total income. At Cambridge, the £107.3m figure makes up four per cent of its £2.7bn overall income.

In comparison, Cardiff’s income from donations and endowments only makes up 0.2 per cent of its total. At Bristol, which had the second lowest figure of Russell Group universities, only 0.1 per cent of income came from this source.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by donations and endowment income for 2024-25, from highest to lowest, according to HESA data. Nottingham’s figure is taken directly from its financial report as it was not included in the HESA dataset at time of publication.

University of Oxford – £153.9m University of Cambridge – £107.3m Imperial College London – £74.6m London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – £40.4m University College London (UCL) – £26.2m University of Edinburgh – £22.3m Durham University – £19.3m King’s College London – £17.1m University of Birmingham – £11.9m University of Sheffield – £11m University of Exeter – £9.4m Newcastle University – £9.1m University of Glasgow – £7.4m University of Manchester – £6.6m University of Warwick – £6.1m University of Leeds – £5.4m University of Liverpool – £4.6m University of Southampton – £3.9m University of York – £3.4m Queen’s University Belfast – £2.8m Queen Mary University of London – £2.3m University of Nottingham – £1.9m University of Bristol – £1.6m Cardiff University – £1.4m

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