Ranked: 20 UK universities with the lowest entry standards in 2027 – Plymouth Marjon leads

Plymouth Marjon scores 13 percentage points below second-placed Roehampton, a gap larger than the entire spread between positions two and twenty on the list

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Plymouth Marjon University has the lowest entry standards of any UK university in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings, scoring 13 percentage points below second-placed Roehampton.

The gap between Plymouth Marjon and Roehampton is larger than the entire spread between positions two and twenty on the list.

By comparison, Cambridge topped the Russell Group entry standards ranking with a perfect 100 per cent score.

Entry standards measure the average grades of students entering a university, with lower scores indicating less competitive entry requirements. Lower entry standards do not necessarily reflect quality; many universities with lower scores actively recruit students from disadvantaged backgrounds or areas with low rates of participation in higher education.

The standards vary significantly across the UK higher education sector, reflecting differences in institutional mission, subject specialism, location and the profile of students each university actively seeks to recruit.

Here are the 20 UK universities with the lowest entry standards, from lowest to highest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

Plymouth Marjon University – 30 per cent University of Roehampton – 43 per cent University of Northampton – 45 per cent London Metropolitan University – 46 per cent Middlesex University – 47 per cent Buckinghamshire New University – 47 per cent De Montfort University – 48 per cent Bath Spa University – 48 per cent University of Bedfordshire – 48 per cent University of Buckingham – 49 per cent Birmingham Newman University – 49 per cent Lincoln Bishop University – 49 per cent Wrexham University – 49 per cent London South Bank University – 49 per cent University of Portsmouth – 50 per cent Leeds Trinity University – 50 per cent Anglia Ruskin University – 50 per cent University of Suffolk – 51 per cent Leeds Beckett University – 51 per cent University of Greenwich – 51 per cent

Featured image (before edits) via Plymouth Marjon University Digital under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

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