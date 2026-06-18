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Ranked: 20 UK universities with the lowest entry standards in 2027 – Plymouth Marjon leads

Plymouth Marjon scores 13 percentage points below second-placed Roehampton, a gap larger than the entire spread between positions two and twenty on the list

Olivia Duggan | News
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Plymouth Marjon University has the lowest entry standards of any UK university in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings, scoring 13 percentage points below second-placed Roehampton.

The gap between Plymouth Marjon and Roehampton is larger than the entire spread between positions two and twenty on the list.

By comparison, Cambridge topped the Russell Group entry standards ranking with a perfect 100 per cent score.

Entry standards measure the average grades of students entering a university, with lower scores indicating less competitive entry requirements. Lower entry standards do not necessarily reflect quality; many universities with lower scores actively recruit students from disadvantaged backgrounds or areas with low rates of participation in higher education.

The standards vary significantly across the UK higher education sector, reflecting differences in institutional mission, subject specialism, location and the profile of students each university actively seeks to recruit.

Here are the 20 UK universities with the lowest entry standards, from lowest to highest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

  1. Plymouth Marjon University – 30 per cent
  2. University of Roehampton – 43 per cent
  3. University of Northampton – 45 per cent
  4. London Metropolitan University – 46 per cent
  5. Middlesex University – 47 per cent
  6. Buckinghamshire New University – 47 per cent
  7. De Montfort University – 48 per cent
  8. Bath Spa University – 48 per cent
  9. University of Bedfordshire – 48 per cent
  10. University of Buckingham – 49 per cent
  11. Birmingham Newman University – 49 per cent
  12. Lincoln Bishop University – 49 per cent
  13. Wrexham University – 49 per cent
  14. London South Bank University – 49 per cent
  15. University of Portsmouth – 50 per cent
  16. Leeds Trinity University – 50 per cent
  17. Anglia Ruskin University – 50 per cent
  18. University of Suffolk – 51 per cent
  19. Leeds Beckett University – 51 per cent
  20. University of Greenwich – 51 per cent

Featured image (before edits) via Plymouth Marjon University Digital under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

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Olivia Duggan | News
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