Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings

Cambridge topped the rankings with a maximum score of 208, while Liverpool recorded the lowest among Russell Group universities at 137, a gap of 71 points

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The University of Glasgow has ranked above Oxford for entry requirements in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables, with an average UCAS tariff score of 203 against Oxford’s 198.

The Complete University Guide has released its 2027 university league tables, which include a measure of entry standards calculated using the average UCAS tariff score of students admitted to each institution. The maximum possible score is 208 points.

Cambridge topped the rankings with a perfect score of 208, closely followed by Imperial on 205, while Liverpool recorded the lowest score among Russell Group institutions at 137.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by average UCAS tariff score, from highest to lowest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

University of Cambridge – 208 Imperial College London – 205 University of Glasgow – 203 University of Oxford – 198 University of Edinburgh – 187 London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 185 Durham University – 172 University of Warwick – 171 UCL (University College London) – 165 University of Bristol – 161 King’s College London – 161 University of Manchester – 160 University of Sheffield – 157 University of Exeter – 151 Queen’s University Belfast – 150 University of Leeds – 149 Queen Mary University of London – 147 University of Birmingham – 146 University of Southampton – 145 Cardiff University – 144 University of York – 142 University of Nottingham – 141 Newcastle University – 140 University of Liverpool – 137

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