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Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings

Cambridge topped the rankings with a maximum score of 208, while Liverpool recorded the lowest among Russell Group universities at 137, a gap of 71 points

Georgia French | News
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The University of Glasgow has ranked above Oxford for entry requirements in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables, with an average UCAS tariff score of 203 against Oxford’s 198.

The Complete University Guide has released its 2027 university league tables, which include a measure of entry standards calculated using the average UCAS tariff score of students admitted to each institution. The maximum possible score is 208 points.

Cambridge topped the rankings with a perfect score of 208, closely followed by Imperial on 205, while Liverpool recorded the lowest score among Russell Group institutions at 137.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by average UCAS tariff score, from highest to lowest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

  1. University of Cambridge – 208
  2. Imperial College London – 205
  3. University of Glasgow – 203
  4. University of Oxford – 198
  5. University of Edinburgh – 187
  6. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 185
  7. Durham University – 172
  8. University of Warwick – 171
  9. UCL (University College London) – 165
  10. University of Bristol – 161
  11. King’s College London – 161
  12. University of Manchester – 160
  13. University of Sheffield – 157
  14. University of Exeter – 151
  15. Queen’s University Belfast – 150
  16. University of Leeds – 149
  17. Queen Mary University of London – 147
  18. University of Birmingham – 146
  19. University of Southampton – 145
  20. Cardiff University – 144
  21. University of York – 142
  22. University of Nottingham – 141
  23. Newcastle University – 140
  24. University of Liverpool – 137

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More on: Oxbridge Russell Group University
Georgia French | News
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