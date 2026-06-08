Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings
Cambridge topped the rankings with a maximum score of 208, while Liverpool recorded the lowest among Russell Group universities at 137, a gap of 71 points
The University of Glasgow has ranked above Oxford for entry requirements in the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables, with an average UCAS tariff score of 203 against Oxford’s 198.
The Complete University Guide has released its 2027 university league tables, which include a measure of entry standards calculated using the average UCAS tariff score of students admitted to each institution. The maximum possible score is 208 points.
Cambridge topped the rankings with a perfect score of 208, closely followed by Imperial on 205, while Liverpool recorded the lowest score among Russell Group institutions at 137.
Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by average UCAS tariff score, from highest to lowest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.
- University of Cambridge – 208
- Imperial College London – 205
- University of Glasgow – 203
- University of Oxford – 198
- University of Edinburgh – 187
- London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 185
- Durham University – 172
- University of Warwick – 171
- UCL (University College London) – 165
- University of Bristol – 161
- King’s College London – 161
- University of Manchester – 160
- University of Sheffield – 157
- University of Exeter – 151
- Queen’s University Belfast – 150
- University of Leeds – 149
- Queen Mary University of London – 147
- University of Birmingham – 146
- University of Southampton – 145
- Cardiff University – 144
- University of York – 142
- University of Nottingham – 141
- Newcastle University – 140
- University of Liverpool – 137
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