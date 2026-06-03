The Tab

Ranked: The Russell Group universities where students are least satisfied in 2027

Sheffield ranks only 13th overall among Russell Group universities, but its students rate it the most positively of any of the 24, according to new rankings

Esther Knowles | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle are the Russell Group universities where student satisfaction is the lowest, according to new rankings, despite all four appearing in the top 40 universities nationally.

The Complete University Guide has released its university league tables for 2027 and, while Cambridge unsurprisingly achieved the highest overall score, the results differ when it comes to student satisfaction.

At the University of Sheffield, 81 per cent of students reported a positive experience, the highest of any Russell Group university. At Edinburgh, the figure was 75 per cent.

While the gap between the highest and lowest scores is six percentage points, for universities with tens of thousands of students the difference represents thousands of people.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by student satisfaction score, from lowest to highest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

1. University of Edinburgh – 75 per cent

2. University of Glasgow – 76 per cent

2. Newcastle University – 76 per cent

2. University of Manchester – 76 per cent

3. King’s College London (KCL) – 77 per cent

3. University of Leeds – 77 per cent

3. Queen Mary University of London – 77 per cent

3. University of York – 77 per cent

4. University of Exeter – 78 per cent

4. University of Nottingham – 78 per cent

4. University of Bristol – 78 per cent

4. Cardiff University – 78 per cent

4. University College London (UCL) – 78 per cent

4. University of Southampton – 78 per cent

5. Queen’s University Belfast – 79 per cent

5. University of Birmingham – 79 per cent

5. University of Cambridge – 79 per cent

6. Imperial College London – 80 per cent

6. University of Oxford – 80 per cent

6. University of Liverpool – 80 per cent

6. University of Warwick – 80 per cent

6. London School of Economics (LSE) – 80 per cent

6. Durham University – 80 per cent

7. University of Sheffield – 81 per cent

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Unsplash

More on: Russell Group University University rankings
Esther Knowles | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Ranked: All 128 UK universities from best to worst in 2026 – and where yours came in

Ranked: UK universities with the scariest financial deficits by percentage of total income

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by how terrifying their financial deficits are

Latest
Mackenzie Shirilla

The sickening amount of followers Mackenzie Shirilla has been gaining on Instagram since The Crash

Hayley Soen

Her account is being kept active by her ‘support team’

Timeline Michael Jackson case verdict

From police investigation to trial verdict, here’s the full timeline of Michael Jackson’s case

Suchismita Ghosh

It spanned more than a decade

Lancaster University announces sponsorship of local Pride events

Charlotte Hutchinson

The university says it is ‘proud to support the Lancaster and Morecambe annual Pride celebrations for 2026’

Lancaster University places in top 10 in Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings

Charlotte Hutchinson

The university has also retained its top spot amongst universities in north-west England

Jay Z beyonce

Diddy’s gross s*x tapes are going viral, but the one with Beyoncé and Jay-Z is not what it seems

Kieran Galpin

It comes after a model spoke out about her video

People are wondering why we don’t just have one big nostril, so here’s the answer

Ellissa Bain

The photo makes me uncomfortable

Love Island

Love Island boy questioned over s*xual assault and stalking has been re-arrested

Hayley Soen

Police have released a statement

Bishop betray Alamo Euphoria

Euphoria star reveals the exact moment Bishop decided to betray Alamo in the finale and why

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was the final straw’

How I Met Your Mother star jailed for 32 years after horrifying crimes against his girlfriend

Kieran Galpin

He stabbed her over 20 times

Ranked: The Russell Group universities where students are least satisfied in 2027

Esther Knowles

Sheffield ranks only 13th overall among Russell Group universities, but its students rate it the most positively of any of the 24, according to new rankings

Why iPhone battery 80 per cent fix

If your iPhone charging keeps stopping at 80 per cent, here’s what’s causing it and how to fix it

Suchismita Ghosh

There are two major reasons

Everyone’s freaking out over a new Apple product called Loop, but is it real?!

Ellissa Bain

I need one now

Toni on Love Island Debrief podcast

‘She just ruined her career’: Toni slated for ‘rude’ and ‘nasty’ comments on Love Island podcast

Hayley Soen

People are calling for it to be cancelled already

Police took almost three minutes to begin CPR on murdered Southampton student, footage shows

Jessica Owen

Officers placed the 18-year-old victim in handcuffs for over a minute as he repeatedly said ‘I can’t breathe’

Florida headteacher unfairly suspended after ‘inappropriate’ rap lyric appears in yearbook

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s saying the line is ‘harmless’

Euphoria

Resurfaced Zendaya interview makes Sam Levinson’s Euphoria ending even more disgusting

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Rue, and justice for Zendaya

Euphoria happened Maddy Alamo

Euphoria actor clarifies what really happened between Maddy and Alamo in the hot tub

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so grim

Leeds Trinity University seeks legal action over course classification dispute

Lucy Eason

Four other universities are also pursuing legal action against the classification of weekend courses as distance learning

Love Island

The bleak reason Love Island died with season 10

Hayley Soen

It’s a lost cause

Concerning new study finds one popular vape flavour is a lot worse for your body

Ellissa Bain

It does 28 per cent more damage