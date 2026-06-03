Ranked: The Russell Group universities where students are least satisfied in 2027

Sheffield ranks only 13th overall among Russell Group universities, but its students rate it the most positively of any of the 24, according to new rankings

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Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle are the Russell Group universities where student satisfaction is the lowest, according to new rankings, despite all four appearing in the top 40 universities nationally.

The Complete University Guide has released its university league tables for 2027 and, while Cambridge unsurprisingly achieved the highest overall score, the results differ when it comes to student satisfaction.

At the University of Sheffield, 81 per cent of students reported a positive experience, the highest of any Russell Group university. At Edinburgh, the figure was 75 per cent.

While the gap between the highest and lowest scores is six percentage points, for universities with tens of thousands of students the difference represents thousands of people.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by student satisfaction score, from lowest to highest, according to the Complete University Guide’s 2027 league tables.

1. University of Edinburgh – 75 per cent

2. University of Glasgow – 76 per cent

2. Newcastle University – 76 per cent

2. University of Manchester – 76 per cent

3. King’s College London (KCL) – 77 per cent

3. University of Leeds – 77 per cent

3. Queen Mary University of London – 77 per cent

3. University of York – 77 per cent

4. University of Exeter – 78 per cent

4. University of Nottingham – 78 per cent

4. University of Bristol – 78 per cent

4. Cardiff University – 78 per cent

4. University College London (UCL) – 78 per cent

4. University of Southampton – 78 per cent

5. Queen’s University Belfast – 79 per cent

5. University of Birmingham – 79 per cent

5. University of Cambridge – 79 per cent

6. Imperial College London – 80 per cent

6. University of Oxford – 80 per cent

6. University of Liverpool – 80 per cent

6. University of Warwick – 80 per cent

6. London School of Economics (LSE) – 80 per cent

6. Durham University – 80 per cent

7. University of Sheffield – 81 per cent

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