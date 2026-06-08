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Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by days of cash reserves – Nottingham had just 24

Southampton had 317 days of reserves at the same point, more than 13 times Nottingham’s figure, despite both being Russell Group universities

Esther Knowles | News
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The University of Nottingham had just 24 days of cash reserves at the end of 2024-25, the lowest of any Russell Group university.

At the other end of the scale, the University of Southampton had 317 days of reserves, more than 13 times Nottingham’s figure.

A new report by the University of East London has shown how many days different UK universities could continue to operate for, based on their available cash reserves.

The report found 39 institutions only had enough cash to cover two months of costs. Among Russell Group universities, three fell below that threshold: Nottingham, Bristol and Durham.

The findings have prompted predictions about the long-term shape of the higher education sector. Ian Koxvold, a partner with educational consultancy, Cairneagle, said: “The shape and size of the sector will look very different in the future. There will be a less homogeneous provider base and probably fewer universities.”

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by liquidity days for 2024-25, from least to most financially secure.

24. University of Nottingham – 24 days
23. University of Bristol – 51 days
22. Durham University – 53 days
21. Queen’s University Belfast – 86 days
20. King’s College London – 93 days
19. University of Edinburgh – 96 days
18. University of Birmingham – 98 days
18. University of Liverpool – 98 days
16. Imperial College London – 104 days
15. University of Oxford – 114 days
14. Newcastle University – 115 days
13. University of York – 117 days
12. University College London (UCL) – 125 days
11. University of Exeter – 127 days
10. University of Manchester – 168 days
9. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 173 days
8. Queen Mary University of London – 175 days
7. University of Leeds – 188 days
6. University of Sheffield – 191 days
5. University of Warwick – 203 days
4. University of Cambridge – 216 days
3. University of Glasgow – 225 days
2. Cardiff University – 236 days
1. University of Southampton – 317 days

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More on: Russell Group University University rankings
Esther Knowles | News
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