Mother left in horror after spotting terrifying detail in seemingly innocent picture of her children

3 hours ago

A mother was left in shock after spotting a terrifying detail in what she believed was an innocent photo of her two children. The photo has been doing the rounds since 2019, but recently has gone viral once again after people clocked the horrific hidden detail.

When you first look at the picture, all you see is two children, adorably walking hand-in-hand through some woods. The two children look as though they might be skipping together along the dirt track, in what would be a beautiful moment, captured by their mother.

However, if you look closely, the two children were actually just inches from death. The picture was soon picked up by a venous snake Facebook page, and the horror was unveiled.

Just to the right of the son’s foot, was a deadly eastern brown snake. Literally lurking just centimetres away. This type of snake is responsible for most snake-related deaths in Australia, with an estimated 41 per cent of snake deaths there being attributed to this type of snake.

Their venom is among the most toxic of any land snake. A brown snake bite injects a potent mix of neurotoxins and blood coagulants that can cause progressive paralysis, internal bleeding, kidney damage, and cardiac arrest.

Snake catcher Barry Goldsmith shared the photo after it was sent to him by the father of the mother who took the picture. He wrote: “Mark sent me this pic his daughter Alanna took of her kids as they skipped down a track on his property on the Mitta Mitta river.

“No one saw the large eastern brown snake until they looked at the pics later. The snake saw them coming and watched as they unknowingly skipped past. Really goes to show snakes are not aggressive and just need respect. Pretty cool huh.”

“What if” situations like this actually make me feel unwell.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.