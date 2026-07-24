New prison footage shows Siders family reactions after they were arrested at Ohio home

This is the first footage we’ve seen of them since their arrests

4 hours ago

New footage has been released showing the moments following the arrest of the Siders family, after 16 children were found and rescued from their Ohio home.

The children, aged between one and 18, were found and rescued, after living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions. It’s been alleged the children had been living at the home for four years, and conditions have been likened to that of how “feral animals” live.

The mother of the children, Elizabeth Siders, and her husband Gary Siders Jr, along with Gary’s parents Gary Sr and Christine Siders, have been arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty, and Elizabeth’s attorney has requested she be released.

Now, footage has emerged of the family arriving in jail in the back of a van, before being checked into jail. CourtTV has obtained the footage, and shared it on YouTube.

Gary Sr was the first to get out the sheriff’s van, handcuffed and assisted by a wheelchair. His son then followed. The family appeared to be wearing slippers issued by police. The two women then followed, with Elizabeth Siders notably appearing to have not been handcuffed.

The video then shows the men and the women in the family being split up, as they were booked. Their cuffs were taken off, they were thoroughly searched, before they were then dressed in issued orange jumpsuits.

Elizabeth Siders could then be seen sat in her orange jumpsuit, on a plastic chair, with an officer behind a desk in-front of her. She would have been being asked her intake questions. None of the audio was provided. The video then shows the other three family members having their questions asked.

This is the first real footage we’ve had released of the Siders family, since their arrests. The criminal case against the Siders family members is set to begin, and will be heard by a grand jury after all four waived their preliminary hearings. This has allowed the case to move directly toward a possible grand jury indictment.

Each of the four suspects faces 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. Each count carries a possible maximum sentence of 8-12 years in prison. That means that, if convicted on every count and ordered to serve every sentence consecutively, each defendant could face more than 100 years in prison.

Watch the full video here:

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