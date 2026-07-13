The ‘disturbing’ request mother of 16 rescued Ohio children has made from prison

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As she is being held in prison, Elizabeth Siders has made what has been described as a “disturbing” request from jail.

This month, 16 children aged between one and 18 were found and rescued from a home in Ohio, after living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions. It’s been alleged the children had been living the home for four years. Conditions have been likened to that of how “feral animals” live.

It was said their mother is a woman named Elizabeth Siders, who is married to a man called Gary Siders Jr. Elizabeth and Gary Siders Jr, along with Gary’s parents Gary Sr and Christine Siders, were arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Since, it’s been confirmed by the attorney working for Elizabeth Siders that he has requested she be released, and her one wish is to be reunited with all of her children.

Her attorney Thomas Stolly has argued Elizabeth has no known criminal record, and has shown the court no indication that she would be uncooperative with law enforcement. Elizabeth is currently being held on a $300k bond, which Stolly has described as “excessive”, arguing the court knows she has no way to afford that.

“Through conversations with Counsel, the Defendant maintains that her principal desire [is] to reunite with her children,” the court filing read. “She understands that reunification of any sort is an impossibility if she does not appear before this Court.”

Elizabeth has reportedly agreed to wear a GPS monitor, check in with her bond officer, and provide the court with a stable living address.

Elizabeth’s attorney also said she has been receiving care packages to prison, and during their visits has told him “repeatedly” that she “wanted a big family” with husband Gary Siders.

After Elizabeth Siders was arrested, the lawyer working for her pushed back at reports his client is “evil”, and instead shared what she said to him that proved otherwise. Thomas Stolly told the Associated Press she was “crying and exhausted” when he met with her, and the first thing she asked was if her children were ok. The lawyer said that “evil requires malice” and he “did not see any malice in Elizabeth”.

Even if Elizabeth Siders were to be released, in an update last week, it was confirmed child welfare officials have temporary custody of the children. When they are released, all 16 will be placed in new homes.

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