Which Love Islanders would actually survive a Liverpool night out?

3 hours ago

Ranking Love Island contestants by their ability to survive a Liverpool night out is, admittedly, not a recognised measure of anything. But it should be!

While Casa Amor gets all the drama, the real test of character is whether you can handle Concert Square at two am.

Some people are built for it. Some people are not. We’ve ranked accordingly…

1. Robyn

Come on, this was never going to be anyone else.

As the villa’s resident Scouser, Liverpool is her natural habitat and Concert Square is practically her front garden. She definitely knows which queues are worth standing in and which ones are absolutely not. And of course where to get the best post-club scran (gourmet grill, obviously).

Call it home advantage!

2. Aidan

Aidan feels like the mate who’s somehow up for absolutely everything. He has McCooley’s regular written all over him. And if there’s an afters, he’s immediately on his way!

A dangerous man to let loose in Concert Square.

3. Ellie

Ellie would absolutely thrive in Liverpool clubs.

She would definitely be in the toilets giving life advice to someone she’s just met. She would however be less friendly when it comes to accidental elbows on the dance floor.

4. Yasmin

In another life Yasmin would have been a proper Scouse prin.

She’s definitely the girl who doesn’t step foot in a club unless her hair is perfectly bouncy and her lip gloss is topped up. She is for sure looking for a 10/10 and playing the game flawlessly until the sun comes up.

5. Tommy

If he’s on a night out, he’s definitely the one buying a round of ten Jägerbombs and attempting (and failing) to start a football chant.

In the villa he is completely oblivious to any drama happening five feet away from him, so he’s 100% the mate you lose within twenty minutes of entering the club. He’d definitely last the night, albeit chaotically.

6. Tina

Tina is the ultimate hype woman, which is exactly why she would survive a proper Liverpool night out. She’s the girl who will match the energy of the city’s nightlife regardless.

You’ll find her pulling you onto the dance floor asking, “we’re not going yet are we?”

7. Sean (Fitzy)

Fitzy being Irish puts him in a pretty strong position for a Liverpool night out.

He’d be right at home in O’Shea’s or Flanagan’s. Fully locked in to whatever live music is happening regardless of whether he actually knows the song and absolutely belting it anyway. He’s the type who doesn’t really change pace all night, which is usually how people end up still standing at six am.

8. Priya

Priya would definitely survive a Liverpool night out but with a few caveats.

In the villa she claims she’s a girls’ girl but she’s actually spent her time jumping from boy to boy (yikes) causing absolute havoc.

On a Liverpool night out, she is the girl who will lock eyes with your crush across the bar, confidently walk over to shoot her shot, and then tell you about it five minutes later while completely missing why everyone is fuming with her. She definitely survives the night, but she spends the entire taxi ride home crying because “no one gets her”.

Priya babe, let’s put our thinking caps on.

9. Simba

Simba is the smooth-talker of the villa, which lands him right in the middle. He’s known for his laid back charm, and on a Liverpool night out, he would be the guy leaning against the bar with a drink in hand chatting up anyone who walks past. He definitely survives the night, but his only caveat is that he moves at his own leisurely pace so if the group is rushing to the next venue,

Simba is staying behind to finish his conversation and will catch up whenever he feels like it.

10. Mica

Mica came in looking like a sweet bubbly angel, but she has secretly been moving mad. Between suddenly cutting things off with Simba and immediately making a tactical beeline to steal Samraj right back from Priya, she has proven she is a master of the quiet ambush. She is holding down the number ten spot because while she can navigate the chaos, there is a very real chance she might not survive the night at all.

The second the energy dips on a night out she would simply vanish into thin air without telling a single soul.

11. Finley

A Liverpool night out might be a bit much for Finley.

He seems far too laid-back to survive six hours of people screaming “ONE MORE?” every half an hour.

He’d give it a good go, but he’d be the first one suggesting a Nabzys and an Uber home while everyone else is heading to the next club.

12. Ope

Player alert! I think Ope would enjoy a Liverpool night out… for about three hours.

The clubs are almost secondary here because I don’t think he would actually spend much time in them. He’d be outside talking to a different girl every twenty minutes, and then he’d get bored when no one is interested in him and he’d go home.

Fair play, but you’re missing half the night.

13. Lola

I think Lola would have a lovely evening. She would absolutely say she’s up for a Liverpool night out but by eleven, she’s sat in the smoking area asking if everyone else is actually still enjoying themselves.

She wouldn’t survive the marathon that is club hopping until sunrise.

14. Samraj

Samraj would spend most of a Liverpool night out just trying to work out what’s actually going on. Before he’s even finished his first drink the group’s somehow moved clubs twice, lost two people and gained three more.

“Hang on, where’s everyone gone?” which, to be fair, is a completely valid question. Unfortunately nobody else knows either.

15. Namibia & Victoria

Through absolutely no fault of their own, neither has convinced me they’d survive the chaos of a Liverpool night out.

They simply lack the energy for it. Home by midnight.

17. Angelista

I just don’t think she’d buy into the chaos.

She has made it pretty clear she’s after the slow-burn romance. Unfortunately, Liverpool nights out aren’t exactly known for that.

While everyone else is kissing some questionable suitors, Angelista would be wondering why everyone’s moving at 100mph.

18. Lorenzo

Lorenzo’s got that calm, controlled confidence, and on a Liverpool night out, that works… until it really doesn’t.

Liverpool nightlife does not operate on Lorenzo time. It would properly throw him.

He’d be actively trying to convince people to leave early “just for one more drink somewhere calmer.” And if that doesn’t work, he’s very close to tapping out because he simply wasn’t built for the full Concert Square experience.

19. Jasmine

Jasmine is not built for Liverpool nightlife, she is built for nice bar with candles and cocktails, and a respectful exit at eleven pm.

She comes out looking absolutely unreal. The first hour? She’s thriving.

And then she hits the sticky floors. She would immediately book a £30 uber home.

20. Kavan

Kavan has literally said he’s been on a night out in Liverpool and didn’t like it, which feels like quite a decisive piece of evidence.

Unfortunately, that’s kind of the entire premise of this ranking.

No further questions.

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