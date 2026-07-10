Ryanair passenger ‘sucked out of plane’ in terrifying ordeal after cabin window smashes

The passenger was pulled out all the way ‘up to his shoulders’

1 hour ago

A Ryanair passenger has reportedly been “sucked out” of a window on a plane, after the cabin window was smashed. It’s been reported a man was sucked out “up to his shoulders” after the window was smashed by pieces of the jet’s broken engine.

According to Greek media, the flight left from Thessaloniki Airport, and was headed to Memmingen, Germany. However, during the journey, a “loud noise” was heard by passengers, and a window broke.

“Fellow passengers held the passenger who was sitting next to the broken window while the masks fell,” the report has said. The captain immediately returned the plane to Thessaloniki. The pilot is understood to have shouted “emergency” over the tannoy and passengers put on oxygen masks.

The 61-year-old man is reported to have been a Serbian, and his wife had to desperately stop him from being pulled out of the plane completely. The woman is said to have wrapped her arms around her husband, and held on to him for up to five minutes, saving his life.

Πτήση θρίλερ από το «Μακεδονία» της #Θεσσαλονίκης– Έσπασε παράθυρο την ώρα της πτήσης, τραυματίστηκε επιβάτης – Διαβάστε περισσότερα: https://t.co/iUtFwCy2Ks pic.twitter.com/Ue88WkCcIF — Rthess.gr (@RThessaloniki) July 10, 2026

According to German news outlet BILD, he was “sucked” through the window. Witnesses have recalled “panic and screaming” from on the aircraft. The men was “sticking out of the broken window”, a witness told Greek outlet ERT. Another witness told local media “his head was completely outside of the plane”.

One witness told Radio Thessaloniki: “A noise was heard as if a tire had burst. There was panic with screams and voices because we immediately lost altitude from the decompression. For a moment I thought someone had accidentally opened the emergency door.

“The flight attendants lost it. We all immediately put on our masks. It seemed like a very long time before we understood what was happening.”

Another added: “They grabbed him and held him down, fortunately he hadn’t taken off his seatbelt. His head was completely outside the plane. The girls who were next to him were pulling him. Some doctors also went to help him.”

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “A Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Memmingen on Friday morning (July 10) returned to Thessaloniki shortly after take-off when a passenger window dislodged inflight. The aircraft landed normally and passengers returned to the terminal.

“One passenger requested and received medical assistance on the ground in Thessaloniki. In order to minimise any delay, a replacement aircraft was arranged to bring passengers to Memmingen which departed Thessaloniki at 9.53am local this morning.”

Local media has said the passenger who was next to the window was picked up by an ambulance and taken to hospital with a neck injury. What caused the engine to break has not yet been confirmed.

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