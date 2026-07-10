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Looksmaxxer’s friends reveal reason he was putting gold inside him before dying in Thai lake

‘He had achieved some superhuman abilities’

Kieran Galpin | News
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The investigation into the death of looksmaxxing influencer Connor Murphy is continuing, with friends of his detailing alleged odd science experiments like injecting gold.

On July 8, police in Thailand were called to a rental property where neighbours were complaining of a man screaming inside. Upon arrival, they found the influencer in an “agitated” state.

“When we arrived, he became agitated with the officers. And refused to let anyone approach him,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Santirat Ngernman said.

In what local media described as a “rampage”, Connor proceeded to run around naked as he attempted to avoid the police. He ended up swimming in a lake for hours before “sinking” below the water and not coming back up. A special diving team was sent out to retrieve his body.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, with police finding an array of alarming items in his house, Connor’s friends have spoken out.

Connor Murphy was experimenting with gold before his death

In case you weren’t aware, looksmaxxers are constantly getting up to wild things to increase their attractiveness. Smashing their jawline with hammers, for instance. For Connor, it was all about gaining superpowers from the use of gold, his friend, Tony Huge, claimed.

“Up until his passing, he was discovering that he had achieved some superhuman abilities, and it’s no joke; he actually did achieve some superhuman abilities,” Tony said in a YouTube video after the news. “He had tapped into a level of consciousness that most people never will.”

It’s unclear what these superhuman abilities were, but another friend alleged it had caused a number of issues for Connor Murphy.

Credit: Androgenic

“He started to get this fixation on gold. He started to believe that gold was some gatekept mineral by the higher-ups that basically gives you special powers if you ingest it,” Androgenic said on another stream. “A few weeks later he started the experiment, he was injecting gold… He was just crazy. He was covered in discoloration from gold poisoning.”

Police are still investigating Connor’s passing, with them theorising that his cause of death was drowning.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | News
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