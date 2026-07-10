Lola’s brother has spoken out, desperately defending her actions towards Julia on Love Island

2 hours ago

Lola’s brother has spoken out about all the drama with his sister on Love Island right now, to defend her actions against bombshell Julia.

In the last few days, it’s become more than clear that Lola doesn’t like Julia. In fact, she literally said herself that she “hates the girl”. Lola called Julia a “f*cking b*tch” and demanded partner Fitzy “ignore her” moving forward. Let’s just say, there have been plenty of heated conversations.

Now, Lola’s brother Beau has shared his thoughts about all the recent Love Island drama. On TikTok, he said he wants “no hate” towards any of the girls in the villa.

“Some of the comments I’ve received or I’ve seen are just absolutely vile. So I’m gonna do this video as a different perspective on what Lola’s thinking and shed a bit of light on it,” he said. He then shared more about why Lola has behaved the way she has, from someone who knows her.

He said given his sister is clearly in love with Fitzy, Lola has “every right” to be “p*ssed off” at another girl coming in and attempting to flirt with him.

Beau explained: “In a real world situation if your fella goes on a night out, comes back and says ‘that bird kept flirting with me, I did say I’ve got a girlfriend but she kept going.’ You’re gonna be annoyed, you’re gonna be p*ssed off. I know it’s a game show, but they [Fitzy and Lola] obviously love each other.

“They’re treating it like a real world situation, where you know you’re probably not gonna see this bird again. But Lola’s seeing her walking around the villa.”

He then defended his sister further, by calling out Julia for telling Lola to “kiss my a*s” and calling her “delusional.” Beau said: “Julia kept trying to talk to her and Lola’s mature enough to say, ‘sorry I’m not interested. If you wanna have a normal conversation, we can have a normal conversation. But I don’t want to talk about this no more.’”

He then called Julia a “drama queen” and called out the public for the reaction to everything. He said that nobody else in the villa is calling out Lola, and they see everything, whereas the public only sees small parts of the day.

“She [Julia] called Lola out twice or three times yesterday. For what reason? Lola’s mature enough to be past it,” he said. “And everyone was getting annoyed about it, every single couple. No one’s throwing shade at Lola in there [the villa], but the public are, but in there pretty much everyone’s throwing shade on Julia.”

In the video, he did make it very clear he wants no hate directed at his sister, but also no hate directed at Julia, either. “That’s not what this is about,” Beau said.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.