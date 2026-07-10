The Tab
Lola's brother reacts to Love Island

Lola’s brother has spoken out, desperately defending her actions towards Julia on Love Island

He called Julia a ‘drama queen’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Lola’s brother has spoken out about all the drama with his sister on Love Island right now, to defend her actions against bombshell Julia.

In the last few days, it’s become more than clear that Lola doesn’t like Julia. In fact, she literally said herself that she “hates the girl”. Lola called Julia a “f*cking b*tch” and demanded partner Fitzy “ignore her” moving forward. Let’s just say, there have been plenty of heated conversations.

Now, Lola’s brother Beau has shared his thoughts about all the recent Love Island drama. On TikTok, he said he wants “no hate” towards any of the girls in the villa.

@beaudeal0

@Lola @Fitzy #nohate

♬ original sound – Beau Deal

“Some of the comments I’ve received or I’ve seen are just absolutely vile. So I’m gonna do this video as a different perspective on what Lola’s thinking and shed a bit of light on it,” he said. He then shared more about why Lola has behaved the way she has, from someone who knows her.

He said given his sister is clearly in love with Fitzy, Lola has “every right” to be “p*ssed off” at another girl coming in and attempting to flirt with him.

Beau explained: “In a real world situation if your fella goes on a night out, comes back and says ‘that bird kept flirting with me, I did say I’ve got a girlfriend but she kept going.’ You’re gonna be annoyed, you’re gonna be p*ssed off. I know it’s a game show, but they [Fitzy and Lola] obviously love each other.

“They’re treating it like a real world situation, where you know you’re probably not gonna see this bird again. But Lola’s seeing her walking around the villa.”

Lola on Love Island 2026

via ITV

He then defended his sister further, by calling out Julia for telling Lola to “kiss my a*s” and calling her “delusional.” Beau said: “Julia kept trying to talk to her and Lola’s mature enough to say, ‘sorry I’m not interested. If you wanna have a normal conversation, we can have a normal conversation. But I don’t want to talk about this no more.’”

He then called Julia a “drama queen” and called out the public for the reaction to everything. He said that nobody else in the villa is calling out Lola, and they see everything, whereas the public only sees small parts of the day.

“She [Julia] called Lola out twice or three times yesterday. For what reason? Lola’s mature enough to be past it,” he said. “And everyone was getting annoyed about it, every single couple. No one’s throwing shade at Lola in there [the villa], but the public are, but in there pretty much everyone’s throwing shade on Julia.”

In the video, he did make it very clear he wants no hate directed at his sister, but also no hate directed at Julia, either. “That’s not what this is about,” Beau said.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Love Island just had one of its most complained about weeks in history – with six Islanders named

People convinced there’s a secret feud going on in the Love Island villa and we’ve all missed it

Mara was on a controversial dating show before Love Island, and it’s aged like sour milk

Latest

The full ‘deplorable’ picture: Every detail we’ve learned about Siders family and their 16 kids

Kieran Galpin

Updates are coming in after the kids were rescued

Why Moana curly hair changed live-action

Director explains why live-action Moana ditched curls for waves when the actress already had them

Suchismita Ghosh

It faced huge backlash months before its release

Dumped Islander reveals who is most annoying to live with in the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

‘Yawn, he’s something else’

Ryanair plane

Ryanair passenger ‘sucked out of plane’ in terrifying ordeal after cabin window smashes

Hayley Soen

The passenger was pulled out all the way ‘up to his shoulders’

turn off Meta AI Muse Image feature Instagram

It’s actually a bit scary, so here’s how to turn off Meta AI’s Muse Image feature on Instagram

Suchismita Ghosh

Who asked for this?

Looksmaxxer’s friends reveal reason he was putting gold inside him before dying in Thai lake

Kieran Galpin

‘He had achieved some superhuman abilities’

Lola's brother reacts to Love Island

Lola’s brother has spoken out, desperately defending her actions towards Julia on Love Island

Hayley Soen

He called Julia a ‘drama queen’

The ultimate guide to avoiding any horror stories on Cardiff University graduation day

Angharad Hughes

10 top tips for surviving your big day

Gary Siders Sr

Dad Gary Siders Jr’s part in 16 kids rescued in Ohio, as ‘wretched’ details emerge

Kieran Galpin

He’s been accused of ‘indoctrinating’ his wife

Lawyer for Elizabeth Siders shares new details about Ohio home and claims children were ‘free’

Hayley Soen

‘They had little inside jokes’

Helen Joyce responds to Durham Union talk

Seamus Barker

The controversial author has written about her experiences speaking at the Durham Union

The Glasgow Tab tries: Barbie – The Exhibition at Kelvingrove Museum

Sophie McAulay

Come on Barbie, lets go wander around the museum!

anne hathaway The Dark Knight Rises

Anne Hathaway explains she spent a week prepping for the wrong role in The Dark Knight Rises

Alisa Pasha

The actor spent was reading scripts for the wrong Batman villain

Peppa Pig vs Clairo? Explaining the bizarre pop feud that dragged Charli XCX and PinkPantheress

Alisa Pasha

Yes, a cartoon pig has beef (or should I say pork) with an indie pop icon

Historic Edinburgh building left damaged after major fire rips through Princes Street

Samah Tabba

The top two floors of the old Debenhams building will have to be demolished

misunderstood Jasmine Love Island why

Sorry, not sorry! Everyone’s completely misunderstood Jasmine on Love Island, and here’s why

Suchismita Ghosh

I don’t think she deserves half the hate she gets

Open letter accuses University of St Andrews of ‘redirection and delay’ in Israel divestment

Cyrus Tahbaz

The open letter rejected claims the delay was the fault of the student delegation

The age gaps of the Love Island 2026 couples prove who will actually last on the outside

Ellissa Bain

Kavan and Jasmine’s is huge

cases similar to 16 children rescue Ohio

The Siders family story is awful, but these similar cases prove it’s more common than we think

Suchismita Ghosh

They also went unnoticed for years

iPhone button

Um, this sneaky iPhone button lets you stop people from being able to snoop on your phone

Hayley Soen

This is such a hack?!