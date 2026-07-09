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Love Island just had one of its most complained about weeks in history – with six Islanders named

Hundreds and hundreds have complained – this is what they said

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Love Island has just had one of its most complained about weeks in history, with hundreds of people having issues with the 2026 villa right now.

There have been over 500 complaints made to regulator Ofcom in the last week alone, and they were all around the same controversial moments. Six Islanders in particular have been named.

Following the episodes aired from July 2nd to July 6th, the most complained about episode was July 5th (Sunday), which received 197 complaints. This was the episode in which the Love Island 2026 villa sat down for movie night. A further 94 complaints were made the next evening, as movie night concluded and the fallout began.

Love Island 2026

via ITV

The second most complained about day in the last week was July 2nd (Thursday) which was the dramatic recoupling after Casa Amor. 167 people complained. The day after saw a further 75 raise issues. In total, that makes 533 complaints.

Now, to break down what they were for. On July 2nd, the complaints related to alleged bullying of Priya and Kavan, by Mica and Jasmine. There were also objections to Julia’s use of offensive language.

The following day, the complaints were about alleged bullying by Lola towards Julia, as well as alleged controlling behaviour by Jasmine.

Love Island 2026

via ITV

July 5th, the most complained about day of the week, was viewers claiming an editorial bias towards Jasmine during the movie night episode. There were also complaints related to the alleged bullying of Priya.

This officially makes it one of the most complained about weeks in Love Island history. Not many moments have breached the 500 mark.

The moment that holds the record is still 2021 Islander Faye Winter and her outburst at partner Teddy Soares, which prompted a reply from a male domestic abuse charity. This received nearly 25k complaints.

In second place was last summer, when 9k people complained about Shakira Khan allegedly being bullied. The next highest complained about moment had 3k complaints. This was about Luca Bish allegedly being controlling towards Gemma Owen.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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