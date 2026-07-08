Omg, Charleen was the face of an iconic Love Island meme years before she went on the show

5 hours ago

Guys, it turns out Charleen Murphy was the face of a viral Love Island meme years before she ended up being an Islander herself on the show. She’s always been in the show conversation!

Prior to going on the show herself, Charleen Murphy was dating footballer, Daniel Mandroiu. And, awkwardly, together they share a slight resemblance to Love Island royalty, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

But, the internet can be a horrible place. At first, it began with people sharing a photo of Charleen and Daniel and hilariously calling them “Molly June and Tommy Angry” – this went viral. But, Charleen actually spoke out in an interview about how the meme spiralled, and she ended up getting quite a lot of hate, too.

She explained that the picture that went viral was from a TikTok she posted, of her and Daniel before they went out to celebrate his birthday. “I recorded it on a whim and thought it was funny and it blew up instantly,” Charleen said.

“People have non stop been comparing us to Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury. They also call us the ‘Aldi’ or ‘Wish’ versions of them which isn’t nice as I see it as people calling us a cheap version or a knock-off when realistically we don’t try to look like them! People can be horrible on TikTok.”

One comment said: “Who else thought this was Tommy Fury and Molly Mae.” Another added: “I’m glad the whole comment section was thinking what I was thinking.”

Charleen did say she found most of the comments funny, it just got a bit much. She said: “It is hurtful when they say mean things but the majority of the comments are funny and light-hearted. It just gets kinda annoying when it’s said too much.”

At the time, Charleen said she and her boyfriend had actually gone viral a couple of times for looking like Molly-Mae and Tommy, and the first time Molly-Mae had actually reached out to her “to ask if I was ok”.

Charleen added: “She is the sweetest person ever! I’m flattered to think that people even think I look a bit like her, she’s so fab!”

Featured image via TikTok/Instagram. For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.