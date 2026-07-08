Ranked: Russell Group unis by employability – Oxford and Cambridge miss the top 20 again

Oxford and Cambridge top the Complete University Guide but failed to make StudentCrowd’s top 20 for employability – for the second time

2 hours ago

Imperial College London and Queen’s University Belfast are the highest-ranked Russell Group universities for employability in StudentCrowd’s latest rankings, with Oxford and Cambridge failing to appear in the top 20.

Only six Russell Group universities made the overall top 20, with Ulster University taking the number one spot.

The top 20 universities for job prospects in the StudentCrowd University Awards are decided by real student reviews. The category highlights universities where students rate graduate outcomes highly, including opportunities to build industry connections, access placements and internships, and receive careers and employability support during their degree.

Here are all six Russell Group universities that made the top 20 in the StudentCrowd Awards for employability in 2026, ranked by their position in the overall top 20:

Imperial College London, rank two, 4.54/5 Queen’s University Belfast, rank four, 4.4/5 University of Liverpool, rank seven, 4.38/5 University of Birmingham, rank eight, 4.36/5 University College London, rank 16, 4.28/5 University of Sheffield, rank 18, 4.27/5

Featured image via YouTube

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