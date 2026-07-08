Ranked: Russell Group unis by campus and facilities – Oxford, Cambridge and LSE miss the top 20

Birmingham tops the facilities rankings but several of the UK’s most prestigious universities are nowhere to be seen

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University of Birmingham and Queen’s University Belfast are the highest-ranked Russell Group universities for campus and facilities in StudentCrowd’s latest rankings, with Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, UCL, KCL and Imperial failing to appear in the top 20.

The top 20 universities in the StudentCrowd University Awards are decided by verified student reviews rather than institutional data or reputation.

Among the top 20 were 11 Russell Group universities, with Birmingham taking the top spot overall. The highest-ranked non-Russell Group university was Loughborough at rank three.

Other non-Russell Group universities that ranked highly were BPP at four and Bath Spa at 13, with Lancaster and Stirling also outranking several Russell Group competitors.

Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, UCL, KCL and Imperial did not make the top 20.

Here are all 11 Russell Group universities that made the top 20 in the StudentCrowd University Awards 2026, ranked by their position in the overall top 20.

University of Birmingham – rank one, score 4.76/5 Queen’s University Belfast – rank two, score 4.72/5 University of Leeds – rank five, score 4.67/5 University of Warwick – rank six, score 4.64/5 University of Exeter – rank seven, score 4.63/5 University of Glasgow – rank eight, score 4.63/5 University of Liverpool – rank nine, score 4.60/5 University of Sheffield – rank ten, score 4.58/5 University of Nottingham – rank 12, score 4.57/5 University of Southampton – rank 16, score 4.55/5 University of Bristol – rank 17, score 4.55/5

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