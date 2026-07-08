The Tab

Firefighter who drove 16 Ohio kids to hospital shares haunting memory that’s stayed with him

‘Our livestock around here live in better conditions’

Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The firefighter who drove the 16 kids who were rescued in Ohio to the hospital has spoken out about what he saw and revealed the haunting memory that has stayed with him.

Authorities found 16 children aged between one and 18 living in “sickening conditions” at a home in Hamden, trapped in a tiny 12-foot room. The children’s parents and two grandparents, Gary Siders Jr, 36, Elizabeth Siders, 33, Gary Siders Sr, 73, Christina Siders, 77, have been arrested and charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Captain Jeremiah Griffith was one of the first people at the scene. The firefighter for the Hamden Fire Department was asked to drive the Emergency Medical Services vehicle that was transporting the rescued children to the hospital.

Credit: Criminally Obsessed/YouTube

Describing the home to Criminally Obsessed, he said: “You can see the cockroaches and stuff like that, bugs in general. Bugs get on the children and scratch and bite, so their condition wasn’t the greatest. As far as the smell, it’s just a certain type of smell. It’s not very pleasant.

“Typically, I wear a mask if I endure those kind of conditions to kind of helps cover that up because it’s awful. It sticks with you. It sticks on your clothes and you can smell it for hours afterwards until you can go and change,” he continued. “Our livestock around here live in better conditions.”

When he arrived at the scene, Griffith got into the back of a squad car and “there were a load of children in the back that were clearly not in the greatest shape”. He said the most “haunting” memory is how quiet the children were.

Credit: Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson

Credit: Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson

“It was just quiet. That’s what it was. Blank expressions. Of course they were scared. They’ve never endured anything like that before. They didn’t know where they were going,” the firefighter recalled. “They didn’t speak to me. I tried to have limited contact unless I was asked to help with the children.”

He quickly put on his lights and sirens and drove them to the hospital for a “quick turnaround,” because they knew they might have to transport more children. When he arrived at the yard, he helped unload the children into the hospital. And that’s the last he saw of them.

“This one just caught us by surprise really, because we didn’t really expect [it]. This house didn’t even look like anyone was living in it,” he said. Vinton County had to contact nearby Jackson County for more squads and first responders because they didn’t have enough resources. “It was a situation we’re not used to dealing with.”

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson and Criminally Obsessed/YouTube

More on: News US Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

How Ohio family who left 16 kids living ‘like feral animals’ managed to hide it for so long

The gutting ages of 16 kids rescued in Ohio make you realise just how dark the story really is

‘Normal Americans’: Family member shares details about grandparents of 16 kids found in Ohio

Latest
Fitness influencer Connor Murphy dead

Looksmaxxing influencer who fled police found dead after swimming naked in lake for hours

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He suddenly became frantic without warning’

WSAZ

The reason grandad might not stand trial after 16 kids were rescued from vile, bug-infested room

Kieran Galpin

The property was full of bugs and reeking of excrement

Firefighter who drove 16 Ohio kids to hospital shares haunting memory that’s stayed with him

Ellissa Bain

‘Our livestock around here live in better conditions’

Ranked: Russell Group unis by campus and facilities – Oxford, Cambridge and LSE miss the top 20

Samah Tabba

Birmingham tops the facilities rankings but several of the UK’s most prestigious universities are nowhere to be seen

russell group unis employability studentcrowd

Ranked: Russell Group unis by employability – Oxford and Cambridge miss the top 20 again

Alisa Pasha

Oxford and Cambridge top the Complete University Guide but failed to make StudentCrowd’s top 20 for employability – for the second time

How Ohio family who left 16 kids living ‘like feral animals’ managed to hide it for so long

Hayley Soen

The children had been there for four years

Priya first thing did before Love Island

Priya’s mates reveal the first thing she did before going on Love Island, and I’m so shocked

Suchismita Ghosh

They also addressed whether she had a game plan

Ranked: Russell Group unis by teaching quality reviews – UCL top, Oxford and Cambridge absent

Samah Tabba

Ulster University ranked first for teaching quality overall – while Oxford, Cambridge, Manchester and KCL failed to make the top 20 of StudentCrowd’s student reviews

Viral girl who impersonated Ariana Grande on OnlyFans reveals humbling DM she got from singer

Kieran Galpin

Ariana earlier called her ‘bizarre’

‘Using her for clout’: The harsh truth about Simba and Angelista, from people who know them

Ellissa Bain

‘I don’t know what she sees in him’

From spiderwebs to bridal gowns: Here are Zendaya’s most iconic press tour looks recapped

Samah Tabba

They just keep getting better

Mackenzie Shirilla in prison

‘Trying to do better’: Mackenzie Shirilla is back with new statement from jail amid messy appeal

Hayley Soen

Yes, she’s still moaning

The gutting ages of 16 kids rescued in Ohio make you realise just how dark the story really is

Kieran Galpin

She had her first kid at 15, two months after getting married

Priya’s besties share brutal opinion of Mica and reveal who her real Love Island friends are

Ellissa Bain

They think only four girls have her back

‘I left with my head held high’: Charleen talks about where she stands with Kavan after Love Island

Hayley Soen

She thought producers would add a twist that meant she could stay

It’s official: News Editor applications are OPEN, and here’s why YOU should apply

Charlotte Morgan

Do you want to break pressing stories, investigate campus crises and conduct interviews? If so, this role is for you

Here’s everything going on in Adele’s life since she stepped away from the spotlight

Alisa Pasha

She made a surprise appearance at the British Grand Prix last weekend

Durham student shortlisted for prestigious social mobility award

Seamus Barker

Hear from second-year politics and IR student Leo Cavanagh

Why Corlys attacked Rhaenyra House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon actor reveals real reason Corlys dared to attack Queen Rhaenyra like that

Suchismita Ghosh

Last time someone spoke to her like that, he lost his head

Nolan Wells’ mum issues stark warning about GoFundMe as she continues heartbreaking statements

Kieran Galpin

‘My heart is broken for our sweet son’