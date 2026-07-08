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The reason grandad might not stand trial after 16 kids were rescued from vile, bug-infested room

The property was full of bugs and reeking of excrement

Kieran Galpin | News
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Alongside his son, his wife, and his daughter-in-law, Gary Siders Sr was arrested last week after officers in Ohio stumbled upon 16 kids in a 12-by-12 room.

Seeking to arrest Gary Siders Jr on separate charges, police actually discovered kids aged between 17 months and 18 years living in squalor. There were bugs everywhere, a vile smell of faeces, and the kids were in a state of disrepair. One of them was flown to a trauma centre in critical condition, with others being taken to hospitals in Columbus.

Last week, Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers set their bonds at $300,000, though lawyers have requested the amount to be lowered because of the Siders’ financial situation.

Though a trial is still a long way off, Gary Sr’s lawyer has shared some concerns.

There are fears that Gary Siders Sr is not competent enough

Southern Ohio Regional Jail

Credit: Southern Ohio Regional Jail

Last week, the judge revealed that the family could be facing nearly 200 years in prison if found guilty on all 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment. Lawyers have already been appointed, with Dorian Baum representing Gary Siders Sr, Kandra Roberts representing Christina Siders, Lee Roberts Jr representing Gary Siders Jr, and Thomas Stolly representing Elizabeth Siders.

Speaking to 10TV about his client, whom he is yet to meet in person, Dorian Baum shared concerns that were raised at Gary Sr’s arraignment.

“Just by looking at him, my first impression is that I have concerns about his competence. I have concerns about his mental health. I have concerns about his ability to assist in his own defence. These are all things that are bedrock, bedrock conditions you need to move forward in any case,” he argued.

“So my first initial talking with him essentially is going to be, you know, is this a person who we need to evaluate for whether or not he’s competent to stand trial? Is this a person who is potentially not guilty by reason of insanity or any of the other possible defences?”

He also noted the viral nature of the story, and how it could be difficult to find a truly impartial jury in such a small, close-knit town.

“With this media attention, especially in a very small county like Vinton County, it always raises the concern, are you going to be able to find a fair and impartial jury?” he added. “Not only that, you have sort of the state apparatus attempting to, in some ways, try this case in the court of public opinion, using hyperbolic and extreme language to describe this without again, allowing us to even have an opportunity to view any of the evidence ahead of time.”

The lawyer urged people to withhold judgement; everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

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Featured image credit: WSAZ

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Kieran Galpin | News
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