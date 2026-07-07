Dad’s separate gross crime detailed as 16 kids are rescued from a bug-ridden tiny room

5 hours ago

Alongside his dad, his mum, and his wife, Gary Siders Jr was one of the adults arrested and charged with second-degree felony child endangerment.

Last week, 16 kids were rescued from a property in Ohio. They were found in “deplorable” conditions compared to “third-world” countries, with first responders detailing the horrifying smell, the presence of bugs, and the state the kids were in.

With ages ranging from 1.5 years to 18, seven were taken to hospitals in Columbus, as two more were flown to a level one trauma centre. One was even in critical condition, but we’re yet to receive updates from the police.

Legal proceedings are ongoing, but Judge Laina Fetherolf Rogers set their bonds at $300,000. If found guilty on all 16 counts, the family could be facing close to 200 years in prison.

Gary Siders Jr is set to appear in court for a separate crime

As per local media like The Columbus Dispatch, Gary Siders Jr is set to appear in court this week on four counts of public indecency. It’s considered unrelated to the other charges.

The hearing is set for July 10, with prosecutors alleging that he exposed himself in public on four separate dates in late May. Each charge carries a potential sentence of 45 days, making the total approximate sentence 180 days if found guilty.

According to The Sun, it was actually Gary Jr’s public indecency charges that led to the discovery of the 16 kids. Officers were sent to arrest him, at which point they stumbled across the horrifying scenes.

Gary Siders Jr’s lawyer, Lee Roberts Jr, has declined to comment on the ongoing case, but attorneys representing other family members have cautioned people against jumping to conclusions.

“It’s important that everybody is entitled the presumption of innocence, Mr. Siders is just like everyone else in this country. And whatever you may think you know, or whatever you may have heard out, there is certainly only one side of the story. It’s only the story that’s been released by the state,” Gary Siders Sr’s lawyer, Dorian Baum, said.

The case continues.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: WOWK