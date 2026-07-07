Man who slept with Bonnie Blue at baby shower event awkwardly returns to girlfriend afterwards

5 hours ago

One of the men who attended the “golden” baby shower event Bonnie Blue held has now shared all about returning home to his girlfriend afterwards. I can’t believe this is the world we live in.

Bonnie’s most recent viral shock-the-world event was a “baby shower”, which ended up in the participants giving her a golden shower. Bonnie and the men played some cute traditional baby shower games, before she had the guys (112 of them, she has claimed), perform a bunch of s*x acts and then film the shower, all for her subscribers.

Since, the men have been sharing all about it. Owain Laing was one attendee, and explained to The Tab that was lucky enough to have a thr*esome with Bonnie before the shower.

He then added: “The golden shower scene was me and three other men. We all drank a lot of water prior to the scene, then when it came to it Bonnie was absolutely drenched in our p*ss it was an incredible sight.”

Over on Instagram, Owain shared a picture of him posing with Bonnie and her bump. “Unexpected plot twist,” was his caption. Lots of the guys have said they could well be the father of Bonnie’s unborn child. “I could be the dad. If it comes out with a little beard and a mullet, then its definitely mine,” Owain joked.

Since this, Owain, who had a girlfriend waiting at home the whole time, has made a post about his current relationship. At least he remembers she’s around. He and his girlfriend are on holiday together, and clearly the baby shower conversation looms.

“Enjoying a trip in Rome knowing I have to tell her I could be Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy,” he said, in a video showing himself and his girlfriend out for dinner. “I need help lads,” the caption added.

But maybe it won’t be too much of a shock. After the event, Owain told The Tab: “I’ve got a Mrs and she was happy and knows Bonnie as she was there for the Bali shoot and they got along with each other.” Erm, ok?

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