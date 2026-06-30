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Bonnie Blue reveals the sheer number of men she’s slept with while pregnant and I feel sick

Surely she just needs a day off

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Bonnie Blue must be exhausted, because she’s (for some reason) shared the amount of men she’s slept with while pregnant, and it’s as high as you’d expect from her.

Bonnie Blue has just done what’s been called out as her most controversial stunt to date, as she turned a wholesome baby shower into a grotesque stunt, and slept with multiple men there, before having them perform a golden shower with her. All filmed for her subscribers, of course. This has been met with considerable backlash, as it should be.

Since then, she’s snapped back at anyone hating on her, and at the same time decided to share that while pregnant, she’s slept with hundreds of men. In what she called a “bump update” video, she took aim at people for no reason, in the rage-bait way she always does.

“I’m pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” she said. “My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you. But me and my baby we’re healthy and rich.”

In another video filmed at the same time, Bonnie slammed married women and how their husbands pay their bills. “Don’t shame me for being the best feminist out there,” she fumed. “For doing what I want, when I want, with my baby, whilst pregnant. I’m a millionaire, I run my own business, and I do whatever I want, including doing your husband.” Lovely.

Given her line of work, Bonnie Blue has been open about her body count in the past. Last year she said she was close to 2,000 men, but since then she’s done multiple more challenges, all featuring hundreds more participants. So, she’s probably more around 3,000 now.

I can’t lie, this makes me tired just thinking about it.

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More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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