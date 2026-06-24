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Bonnie Blue golden baby shower

From start to finish: The entire hideous timeline of Bonnie Blue’s baby shower event

In total, it was going on for over a day

Hayley Soen | Trends
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If you’d told me a year ago that later down the timeline Bonnie Blue would be hosting a baby shower for herself I’d have probably laughed it off as rubbish. Yet, here we are.

In the last few days, Bonnie has kicked back at any haters saying her pregnancy isn’t real, and hosted a baby shower for her unborn child. But, she had to go and make something so pure, so very, very disgusting, didn’t she? Instead of a lovely, celebratory baby shower, she hosted a “golden shower” with over 100 men. Yes, meaning exactly what you think that does.

And she’s been going on about it ever since. Here’s a complete timeline of sickening antics that went down at the baby shower event Bonnie Blue held.

Prep for the event started the day before it happened, and needed an entire team

@bonnieblue

spend the day with me

♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

Preparation for the event began the day before, and an entire team went with Bonnie to set up at the venue. “This is the room before the baby shower,” Bonnie said in a video beforehand, showing an empty room. “I’m going to completely transform this into the most perfect baby shower.”

She then showed all the work she and her team put in to prep the room before the men arrived. She treated everyone to a huge McDonald’s, as they pinned up balloons that read: “Congratulations”.

The games were then set up. These included diaper pong, and putting nappies on teddies while blindfolded. A sign with “Bonnie Blue’s baby shower” was decorated with a huge bunch of yellow and white balloons. Bonnie’s team, which looks as though it was around 5-10 people, then gave the games a dummy-run.

Then, they moved on to the main event. The room in which the actual golden shower would be taking place. The floor was covered in a large tarpaulin-style sheet (yuck), and a white curtain was put up.

Guests arrived in groups of between five and 10

The following day, guests began to arrive in groups of between five and 10. 112 people turned up altogether, and the event then went on for roughly six hours.

“People were there for 4-5 hours from start to finish, playing all the baby shower games, and all the dirty stuff,” one man who was there told The Tab.

@schooliesgirlxox

eating baby food at bonnie blues baby shower 😂

♬ original sound – schooliesgirlxox

Some traditional baby shower games kicked things off

The men and Bonnie played games involving nappies, teddies and baby food challenges. Guests also took part in a series of themed activities throughout the afternoon.

They tried to get a dummy that was swinging from a belt into their mouths using nothing but their hips. They also played diaper pong, which included Bonnie making a lot of puns about balls and “getting it in”.

Things then got x-rated

After the nice games, Bonnie then had the men perform a variety of s*x acts. Owain Laing was at the event, and he explained he was lucky enough to have a thr*esome with Bonnie during the event. Another man detailed sleeping with her during the day, too.

The ‘golden shower’ was where it all ended

@schooliesgirlxox

Bonnie Blue before her shower 😳

♬ original sound – schooliesgirlxox

The event ended with what Bonnie had gone on about so much, a golden shower. In one video shared from the day, she showed off the “golden shower” set up. It was a bed set up with white sheets, and her sat across it. Bonnie said she was going to let them men “absolutely cover me in yellow fluid”. I feel sick.

Tommy Lee was one of the men there, and he told The Tab the event was “funny and positive”. He said: “Bonnie invited everyone to come and give her the golden shower, which is pretty much what it sounds like it is. Everyone ended up urinating on her. It stunk, it was dirty, it really was.”

Owain added: “The golden shower scene was me and three other men. We all drank a lot of water prior to the scene, then when it came to it Bonnie was absolutely drenched in our p*ss it was an incredible sight.”

There was a cleanup, thank god

@bonnie179

#bonnieblue #babyshower

♬ original sound – Bonnie

One of the men who was there did explain that everyone involved “cleaned themselves up” afterwards, and the room was cleaned down too. I really should hope so.

“Health and safety” was covered too – as Bonnie kept the men hydrated with huge bottles of water throughout the day.

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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