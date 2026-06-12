I was at Bonnie Blue’s g*lden shower event – here’s the gross lowdown of what happened

3 hours ago

Earlier this week, Bonnie Blue revealed she’d turned her baby shower into a golden shower event, with over 100 men in attendance. Typical her thing to do, really.

According to Bonnie, 112 attendees took part over the course of six hours. The guests arrived in groups of between five and ten people throughout the day.

Her event featured a number of traditional baby shower activities, including games involving nappies, teddies and baby food challenges. Guests also took part in a series of themed activities throughout the afternoon. Then some less traditional ones too, including an x-rated “golden shower” that was filmed for her subscribers.

Now, two guys who were at the event last weekend have spoken out about what it was like there. Surprise, surprise, they seem to have had a great time.

“I would say it was a very positive event. Bonnie was eager to get going. We played some games, and it was a fun, happy, positive vibe,” Tommy Lee told The Tab. “People were there for 4-5 hours from start to finish, playing all the baby shower games, and all the dirty stuff.”

Tommy has filmed with Bonnie before, so said he knew what sort of thing to expect, but even he was shocked by how filthy this event was. He said he had s*x with Bonnie, and then the golden shower happened.

“Bonnie invited everyone to come and give her the golden shower, which is pretty much what it sounds like it is,” he explained. “Everyone ended up urinating on her. It stunk, it was dirty, it really was. But, she was in her element. Then we finished up, got cleaned up and that was it.”

Owain Laing was also there, and explained he was lucky enough to have a thr*esome with Bonnie before the shower. This had even more people involved.

“The golden shower scene was me and three other men,” he said. “We all drank a lot of water prior to the scene, then when it came to it Bonnie was absolutely drenched in our p*ss it was an incredible sight.” Delightful.

He added: “I did have fun, it was a really funny and h*rny day out. I would absolutely film with Bonnie again she’s an absolute angel. I’ve got a Mrs and she was happy and knows Bonnie… they got along with each other.”

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