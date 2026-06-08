Bonnie Blue out-does herself with vile ‘urine and s*x’ video that has me wanting to puke

I thought she was done, but this is too much

2 hours ago

Bonnie Blue has shared exactly what her next video will involve, and I actually feel more sick than any of her gross stunts have made me feel before.

Despite previously low-key saying her pregnancy was fake, she’s now back claiming it’s all real, and it will be the focus of her next big challenge. Bonnie Blue previously said this challenge was “disgusting” even by her standards, and could “set her back a couple of years”.

She said the event will be taking place in June, in the same infamous mansion where she filmed her 1,000 men in a day challenge. Speaking in a behind the scenes TikTok video, Bonnie said: “The event I’m currently planning in June is going to set me back a couple of years. It’s pretty disgusting. And if I’m saying it’s disgusting then…”

She went on to explain that the concept for the event mixes pregnancy with something “very much out there”, even by the standards of the adult industry.

Bonnie has now said exactly what it will entail, and she wasn’t wrong when she called it disgusting. She’s planning on turning her baby shower into a golden shower… with members of the public. Yes, really.

“My fans will be involved in my baby shower,” she explained. “To celebrate a wholesome pregnancy, my baby shower will be so special it’ll turn into a golden shower.

“My fans can cover me in their urine and have s*x with me. Traditional baby shower games will be played throughout the day; piñatas and my holes will be getting smashed. My pregnancy has been a community effort and it’ll continue throughout my pregnancy. I don’t want to tear, so I plan on being stretched regularly.”

Bonnie also revealed the stunt may physically affect her, joking that she may need to “double up” on sickness tablets to get through the day. “It doesn’t mean I’m not going to have fun,” she added.

I feel violently unwell.

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