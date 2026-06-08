The Tab

Bonnie Blue out-does herself with vile ‘urine and s*x’ video that has me wanting to puke

I thought she was done, but this is too much

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Bonnie Blue has shared exactly what her next video will involve, and I actually feel more sick than any of her gross stunts have made me feel before.

Despite previously low-key saying her pregnancy was fake, she’s now back claiming it’s all real, and it will be the focus of her next big challenge. Bonnie Blue previously said this challenge was “disgusting” even by her standards, and could “set her back a couple of years”.

She said the event will be taking place in June, in the same infamous mansion where she filmed her 1,000 men in a day challenge. Speaking in a behind the scenes TikTok video, Bonnie said: “The event I’m currently planning in June is going to set me back a couple of years. It’s pretty disgusting. And if I’m saying it’s disgusting then…”

She went on to explain that the concept for the event mixes pregnancy with something “very much out there”, even by the standards of the adult industry.

Bonnie has now said exactly what it will entail, and she wasn’t wrong when she called it disgusting. She’s planning on turning her baby shower into a golden shower… with members of the public. Yes, really.

“My fans will be involved in my baby shower,” she explained. “To celebrate a wholesome pregnancy, my baby shower will be so special it’ll turn into a golden shower.

“My fans can cover me in their urine and have s*x with me. Traditional baby shower games will be played throughout the day; piñatas and my holes will be getting smashed. My pregnancy has been a community effort and it’ll continue throughout my pregnancy. I don’t want to tear, so I plan on being stretched regularly.”

Bonnie also revealed the stunt may physically affect her, joking that she may need to “double up” on sickness tablets to get through the day. “It doesn’t mean I’m not going to have fun,” she added.

I feel violently unwell.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips applied to be on Love Island, and the reason she was rejected is beyond wild

Bonnie Blue

‘Pretty disgusting’: Bonnie Blue is back with a huge stunt next month at the 1,000 man mansion

police Bonnie Blue

Former officer now ‘police Bonnie Blue’ shares x-rated OnlyFans content her old work hates most

Latest

Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings

Georgia French

Cambridge topped the rankings with a maximum score of 208, while Liverpool recorded the lowest among Russell Group universities at 137, a gap of 71 points

Lancaster’s second BNOC 2026 heat is here! Meet the next five candidates

Erin Malik

Voting is now closed for heat one, it’s time for heat two to begin

Bonnie Blue out-does herself with vile ‘urine and s*x’ video that has me wanting to puke

Hayley Soen

I thought she was done, but this is too much

HS

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but we should all heed what HSTikkyTokky said about immigration

Kieran Galpin

I have zero words, and 50 questions

A look at Robyn’s DJ career which is way less glamorous than she made out on Love Island

Ellissa Bain

She’s not exactly headlining Ibiza clubs

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by days of cash reserves – Nottingham had just 24

Esther Knowles

Southampton had 317 days of reserves at the same point, more than 13 times Nottingham’s figure, despite both being Russell Group universities

This is why George was still on Love Island for so long, despite exit being announced last week

Hayley Soen

And why we didn’t see his exit on the show

Shakira explains what she really meant by ‘yikes’ comments about Black diversity on Love Island

Kieran Galpin

‘You might hate me for saying this’

HelloFresh Pride Month post

What’s actually going on with HelloFresh as people ‘boycott’ after explicit Pride Month post

Hayley Soen

‘This is sick and twisted’

Yasmin from Love Island’s real job exposed, as she brags about how much money she makes

Ellissa Bain

She doesn’t work in recruitment anymore

Hudson Williams’ friends explain missing context as ‘disturbing’ pictures from school surface

Kieran Galpin

He ‘deeply regrets’ the pictures

People spot Love Island’s Robyn ‘put middle finger up’ at Islander in ‘childish’ secret move

Ellissa Bain

Nobody even noticed she did it

Durham’s student housing development questioned due to unused rooms

Seamus Barker

Councillor doubts need for new student housing developments in Durham

Calling all clowns: Lancaster’s Usul Kaboosle is hosting a charity look-alike contest

Emma Netscher

The contest will take place at 3pm on Wednesday 10th June in Alexander Square, with all proceeds going to Blood Cancer UK

Cambridge professor resigns after sexual misconduct claims upheld

Nina Stockdale

Renowned classics professor Simon Goldhill offered his resignation as tribunal considered sanctions

Robert Napper

The Murder of Rachel Nickell: Broadmoor staff share details of bleak life Robert Napper has now

Hayley Soen

‘He’s not a tough guy at all’

Michael Jackson Gavin Arvizo now

Inside Gavin Arvizo’s private family life now after becoming the face of Michael Jackson’s trial

Suchismita Ghosh

His allegations led to the 2005 criminal trial

Michael Jackson Neverland Ranch

Here’s what happened to Michael Jackson’s infamous Neverland Ranch and who owns it today

Suchismita Ghosh

It was sold for around $22 million in 2020

Colin Stagg life now Rachel Nickell murder

Ups and downs of Colin Stagg’s life after being wrongly accused in the Rachel Nickell murder case

Suchismita Ghosh

His life looks a lot different now

George on Love Island 2026

George releases statement explaining the reason he left the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

I feel so sad for him