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police Bonnie Blue

Former officer now ‘police Bonnie Blue’ shares x-rated OnlyFans content her old work hates most

She claims a sergeant was sent to her house to get her to stop

Hayley Soen | Trends
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An ex-West Midlands police officer called Becca is now on a mission to be “police officer Bonnie Blue” and has shared that her former employer isn’t best impressed with her new work. She’s been using her work in UK law enforcement to plug her OnlyFans. Yes, really.

24-year-old Rebecca Nicholls, who calls herself “Becca Off Duty”, left her job but she is still using her old pics posing in police uniform for suggestive videos plugging her content. She has now claimed she’s making 10x her previous salary, with x-rated content.

In one post, Becca said she’s planning a complete copycat of Bonnie’s biggest stunt. “I’m ready to be the police officer Bonnie Blue, where’s my 1,057 criminals in 12 hours?,” she said. Another video said: “Doing off-duty pat-downs. Why should it be you?”. A third shockingly added: “Another 12-hour shift and you’re still not on my back seat.”

Becca has now done an interview with The Sun on Sunday, and shared why she thinks her OF is so successful. “I always wanted to be PC Nicholls but when I was in the police I was a slave to my mortgage and bills, when I had paid everything I was lucky if I had £200 left for the month,” she said.

“Leaving the force and earning this much money has changed my life completely. I’m financially set, a police wage is nothing compared to what I get now. People know me as Becca Off Duty, that’s who I am now.

“On OnlyFans, people are 100 per cent into the authoritative side of things. I’m not the girl next door, I’m the police officer at your door, it’s the shock factor.”

She has claimed that her former employer “hates” what she is doing now, in particular using her former job to plug the new one. Becca added: “I’ve got thousands of subscribers but the police hate what I’m doing. They even sent a sergeant around to my house to make sure I didn’t still have any police equipment I could use in videos.”

She even claimed that “loads of my former colleagues are already subscribed to my OnlyFans”. Her posts got so bad, a police spokesperson literally issued a statement to say she no longer represented the force.

A West Midlands Police spokesman confirmed she is no longer a serving officer at the force. Becca resigned from WMP in 2025 “following a review of their suitability for the role of constable, and uniform and equipment was returned.”

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Hayley Soen | Trends
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