Why is James Franco being weird(er) on TikTok? Explaining JamesFranco2319 as ‘concern’ grows

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Disgraced actor James Franco is no longer at the top of his game, and he’s seemingly been reduced to posting odd TikToks under his JamesFranco2319 account.

If you go back a decade, James Franco was at the height of his career. His films and TV shows were many, with standouts including the OG Spider-Mans, Pineapple Express, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Interview, and The Disaster Artist. He was in everything, amassing a wealth of $30 million.

In more recent years, he’s slipped under the radar due to a number of personal controversies. After a string of sexual assault allegations, with Seth Rogen cutting ties with his longtime friend, James’ roles became less frequent and less star-studded.

Now, 15 years after being nominated for Best Actor at The Oscars, he’s making really odd videos on TikTok.

What is JamesFranco2319, and why is the actor being strange?

With half a million followers and just seven videos, James Franco’s TikTok account is nothing short of bizarre. The very first video, posted last week, showed him in his kitchen with a t-shirt that read “Bruce Robins.”

“I’m making this account because some serious sh*t is going on,” he said in the first video, which racked up 10 million views. “This is real. I am real. It’s me.”

The videos only grew more odd from there, with James captioning a lot of posts with “2319”, which is not to be confused with the code in Monsters Inc.

“If they take me you’ll know what happened!” he captioned one video, whilst writing in another, “I think I’m being watched.”

Each one of the videos has recieved millions of views, with thousands of people sharing their concern, confusion, and bewilderment in the comments.

“James, I think I speak for all of us…you’re stressing us out man,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Are you wearing the same thing every day or just took all the videos at once and posting them daily?”

I think I’ve cracked the code

Though the videos alone make it seem as though James Franco is losing his marbles, it looks like the clips are a promo for an upcoming film.

The JamesFranco2319 account only follows two profiles on TikTok: The official account for Love Meets in the Sunshine, an upcoming movie, and its director, Christian Guiton.

The upcoming comedy, produced by Cloud9 Studios and YouTuber David Dobrik, is about a terminally ill patient finding a “maybe-doctor” in the desert. It stars James Franco, Nick Antonyan, and Gene Simmons.

Oh how the mighty have (rightfully) fallen.

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Featured image credit: TikTok