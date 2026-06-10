Ariana Grande’s family share ‘concern’ for her health after saying she’s ‘not in a healthy place’

‘She hasn’t given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge’

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Months after sharing that she was “not in a healthy place” following Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande’s friends and family have allegedly shared their concern once again.

For months now, there has been a lot of conversation around Ariana Grande’s physical health, her workload, and her mental health. That conversation ramped up after Ariana set out on her Eternal Sunshine tour, with people sharing their “concern” on just about every social media platform.

“I just can’t look at some of these pictures, it breaks my heart,” one person said, as another wrote, “I hope she’s taking care of herself throughout this tour.”

Ariana Grande needs a break…. pic.twitter.com/CxpL4wXoZR — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 7, 2026

Ariana Grande’s family are concerned

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, anonymous people close to Ariana Grande shared their concerns about her workload.

“People who know her well and care deeply are anxious that she might have taken on too much,” one source said.

“The fact that she’s been involved with almost every aspect of the tour is a heavy task in itself. She’s a total perfectionist and everything has to go right, night after night. That’s a huge ordeal she’s putting herself through for three months. The fact the tour could take its toll on her is definitely stressful.”

A second person noted how “the last few years have been incredibly demanding”, adding: “The concern from people close to her is that she’s spent so much time taking care of everyone else that she hasn’t given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge.”

On her health specifically, the sources said they were “keeping an eye on things” throughout the tour, which is expected to run until September. They hope she will adopt a “healthier overall lifestyle and routine.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time people have been concerned about Ariana Grande’s health, and she’s addressed it a number of times over the years.

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy,” she said in 2023.

She went harder on the narrative in 2024, slamming the “comfortability” people feel in commenting on other people’s bodies.

“From what you’re wearing, to your body, to your face, to your everything — there’s a comfortability that people have commenting on that, that I think is really dangerous, and I think its dangerous for all parties involved,” she added.

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Featured image credit: Twitter/John Salangsang/Shutterstock