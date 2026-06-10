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What really went wrong between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, and where they stand now

Ariana ‘seems very happy’ now it’s all over

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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This week it has been revealed that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have split up, and they have in fact been broken up for months now.

The couple met after being cast as Glinda and Boq in Wicked, and were first linked in July 2023. They went Instagram official in November 2024.

However now, it’s all over. Initially it was reported that their three year relationship had ended “amicably”, with a source saying they are still friends. “It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways,” the source told People Magazine.

“They are still friends and very supportive of one another.” It was explained they had been quietly separated for several months.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

via Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock for SAG

‘They both agreed they wanted different things’

More about the reasoning behind the split has been revealed, as an US Weekly source said: “After their press tour [for Wicked: For Good] died down, they had been spending more time apart than usual. They both agreed they wanted different things and had been working through what the future holds together.”

It looks as though there’s no bad blood, as the source said “they both care about each other” and “hoped things would work out.”

A further source then went on to speak about how Ariana is feeling, following the breakup. They explained she “seemed very happy” after it all, and “it’s all been very positive vibes.” They said Ari is now “incredibly focused on preparing for her tour.” Ariana has just kicked off her eternal sunshine tour.

Speaking to People, the source shared: “Being able to reconnect with fans after so many years made her very excited. She’s been wanting to give her fans an amazing show and has put so much work into the show. Kicking off her tour was very emotional for her.”

Featured image via John Salangsang/Shutterstock for Audi. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Wicked
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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