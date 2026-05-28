Cynthia Erivo’s new tragic update on her friendship with Ariana Grande after *those* rumours

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Though they were thick as thieves during the Wicked press tour, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s friendship was seemingly shattered in the months following Wicked: For Good.

Soon after the second film in the franchise, sources close to Ariana claimed that while they had a friendship, she and Cynthia were never that close.

“Ariana and Cynthia definitely forged a bond while filming both Wicked and the sequel, but the truth is they never hung out when the cameras weren’t around,” they said. “They were never best friends out of the spotlight. Their relationship was purely professional. Right now they’re moving in totally different directions career-wise.”

Then, Ariana spoke about the relationship in the past tense, which set the internet on fire once again.

Cynthia Erivo has now commented on her Ariana Grande friendship

After holding space-gate, finger nail holding, and enough crying to fill up a reservoir, I think we all felt like the third person in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s friendship. We were fully locked in, and while it was never romantic in nature, it was clear they’d found their match. Naturally, when rumours of an alleged feud began to spiral. It was like Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s split all over again, but tenfold.

Talking about the friendship for the first time post-Wicked, Cynthia told Variety that: “We were holding on by threads, and we were really trying to take care of each other.”

Later, in what was actually quite a devastating interview, she noted how it was “interesting” to watch the armchair experts at home pick apart what was real and what wasn’t.

“It’s very interesting, watching what people’s perception is versus what the reality actually is. Lots of psychologists seated at home deciding who we were, what we were going through, what we were doing and why,” Cynthia added. “I think that people didn’t really believe that we were actually friends. But that’s also because people don’t know me very well. If I’m a friend, then I’m a friend. If I’m not, then I’m not.”

Again, I’m not thrilled by the idea of referring to the relationship in the past tense. Like Ariana, she did not comment on the state of the friendship now.

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about the vile hate and racist narrative around her during the Wicked press tour.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande