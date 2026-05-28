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Morecambe roads closed due to filming of ITV crime drama, The Bay

Filming for The Bay is to cause a number of road closures on 28th May and 11th June

Isabella Frost | News
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As The Bay begins filming for its sixth season, a number of road closures are set to occur today on Thursday 28th May.

The popular ITV crime drama is set and filmed in Morecambe, Lancashire.

Businesses were sent a letter setting out the closures, which will include Marine Road Central and Marine Road East.

The sixth season’s plot has been confirmed to be Morecambe’s Major Investigation Unit investigating the murder of a foster teenager, Logan Marsden.

The notices sent to businesses informing them of road closures said: “We’re thrilled to be returning to film in and around Morecambe and are writing to inform you of an upcoming shoot on Coastal Road, Marine Road East, Marine Road Central, Skipton Street, Turnstall Street, Black Crescent Street and Anderson Street.”

These closures are expected to temporarily prohibit vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians not involved in the filming from the roads named. Businesses are expected to remain open.

Crews may take several takes of scenes, and use a variety of kit including drones to capture scenes. A spokesperson said: “The Police action vehicle will have its blue lights on, please do not be alarmed, this is all part of the scripted scene.”

Last week, scenes were filmed at the fairground on the Promenade as well as inside the Lord Nelson pub. Further closures are expected on the 11th June on Coastal Road.

The show has been co-created and written by Irish playwright Daragh Carville, who currently lives in Lancaster. Cast members, Daniel Ryan and Andrew Dowbiggin, were featured in Morecambe’s Palatine bar’s Facebook post after they visited the pub last Friday

The Bay, which first aired in 2019, now has over seven million viewers on ITV1. The show does not currently have an air date but is expected to be released in late 2026 or early 2027.

Featured image via Youtube.

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Isabella Frost | News
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