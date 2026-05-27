Lancaster University’s weather station records highest ever May temperatures

The highest temperature recorded on Bank Holiday Monday was 29.3°C, beating the previous record by 3.2°C

4 hours ago

Lancaster University’s weather station, based in Hazelrigg, has recorded the highest ever temperature for May.

On bank holiday Monday the recorded temperature was 29.3°C, breaking the previous May temperature record (set in 1992) by 3.2°C.

Monday evening also marks the warmest May night on record at 16.5°C, after a total of 14.6 hours of sunshine in the daytime.

As a result of the predicted high temperatures over the bank holiday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning days prior, covering the north-west region of England.

Measurements have been taken daily from the Hazelrigg weather station since 1976 (plus 10 years prior to this at a site in Bailrigg), with the collected data being sent to the UK Met Office and contributing to the long-term record of the UK’s climate. Students enrolled in geographical or environmental subjects have the opportunity to get involved with taking such measurements, to get hands-on experience in data collection.

Dr James Heath, from Lancaster Environment Centre, said: “The most remarkable thing, as was the case with the record-breaking heatwave of July 2022, is that the record was broken by such a large margin – previous highest May temperature records are all clustered fairly close together, whereas this one stands out way above the rest.

“And while there may only be a few days left until June which is the start of Meteorological Summer, Hazelrigg has only ever recorded one June day hotter than last Monday, 30.1°C in 2023.

“The primary cause is a large area of high pressure situated over the UK and much of Europe. Air in a high pressure system is converging at height, from where it descends towards the surface, warming and drying as it does so.”

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