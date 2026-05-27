The Tab

Lancaster University’s weather station records highest ever May temperatures

The highest temperature recorded on Bank Holiday Monday was 29.3°C, beating the previous record by 3.2°C

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Lancaster University’s weather station, based in Hazelrigg, has recorded the highest ever temperature for May.

On bank holiday Monday the recorded temperature was 29.3°C, breaking the previous May temperature record (set in 1992) by 3.2°C.

Monday evening also marks the warmest May night on record at 16.5°C, after a total of 14.6 hours of sunshine in the daytime.

As a result of the predicted high temperatures over the bank holiday, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning days prior, covering the north-west region of England.

Measurements have been taken daily from the Hazelrigg weather station since 1976 (plus 10 years prior to this at a site in Bailrigg), with the collected data being sent to the UK Met Office and contributing to the long-term record of the UK’s climate. Students enrolled in geographical or environmental subjects have the opportunity to get involved with taking such measurements, to get hands-on experience in data collection.

Lancaster Environment Centre at Lancaster University

Dr James Heath, from Lancaster Environment Centre, said: “The most remarkable thing, as was the case with the record-breaking heatwave of July 2022, is that the record was broken by such a large margin – previous highest May temperature records are all clustered fairly close together, whereas this one stands out way above the rest.

“And while there may only be a few days left until June which is the start of Meteorological Summer, Hazelrigg has only ever recorded one June day hotter than last Monday, 30.1°C in 2023.

“The primary cause is a large area of high pressure situated over the UK and much of Europe. Air in a high pressure system is converging at height, from where it descends towards the surface, warming and drying as it does so.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow the Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Lancaster’s Scott McTominay to feature on Scottish £20 note ahead of 2026 World Cup

Firefighters called to tackle fire in Lancaster University student accommodation

Man to paddle length of Lancaster Canal with inflatable duck in charity fundraiser

Latest
Police bodycam footage of the parents of Mackenzie Shirilla

Bodycam footage cut from The Crash shows Mackenzie Shirilla’s parents arguing with police

Hayley Soen

Steve Shirilla said his ‘dumb daughter’ wasn’t ‘allowed to speak to you guys’

The Boroughs creators explain that ending, because it was all a bit confusing

Ellissa Bain

It went downhill at the end

Brighter days ahead: Where to go in and around Lancaster on a sunny day

Charlotte Hutchinson

Hopefully this glimpse of sunshine in Lancs means summer is here

Popular Lancaster clothes shop to host fashion evening for charity

Charlotte Hutchinson

The event will take place at Lancaster Castle on Sunday 14th June

Lancaster University’s weather station records highest ever May temperatures

Charlotte Hutchinson

The highest temperature recorded on Bank Holiday Monday was 29.3°C, beating the previous record by 3.2°C

Richard Gadd reveals truth behind Half Man’s Niall and Ruben’s relationship ahed of finale

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m not ready

Actor who plays Sam in The Boroughs reveals what that mirror glitch really means

Ellissa Bain

‘You think they’ve conquered the problem’

University of Manchester to offer work placements to all undergraduate students

Alisa Pasha

The first Russell Group university to tackle fears over graduate employability

Man arrested over police incident which partially closed Manchester Airport Terminal 2

Sophie Iles

The man was arrested for causing a public nuisance and has been taken into custody

28-year-old London student admits £9,500 facelift to look like Bella Hadid was unnecessary

Ellamaria Viscomi

Antonia said ‘Obviously I don’t need a facelift, but I wanted that cat eye look’

Ranked: All 128 UK universities from best to worst in 2026 — and where yours came in

Kieran Galpin

There are some surprises this year

Lancaster’s Scott McTominay to feature on Scottish £20 note ahead of 2026 World Cup

Erin Malik

The midfielder was born and raised in Lancaster and will represent Scotland this summer

St Andrews academic confirms he’s safe in Turkey after flotilla to Gaza intercepted by Israel

Mary Rossiter

Dr Antonis Vradis received medical attention and is set to return home

toilet seat lids space

Embarrassingly, people only just clock the gross reason there’s a space on toilet seat lids

Hayley Soen

I will never pee in peace again

Euphoria viewers ‘figured out’ what happens to Rue in finale and I’m actually not ready

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sam Levinson has basically confirmed it

‘Terrace is too loud and scary’: Unpacking Leeds students’ most unpopular opinions

Lucy Eason

Is Lupton really that bad, and is Warehouse all it’s cracked up to be?

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group vice-chancellors by pay package – the highest gets £666k

Esther Knowles

The University of Oxford’s vice-chancellor has the largest total package at £666k, which is more than double that of the University of Glasgow’s VC

Possible serial killer active in popular Mexico resort after three women found dead in 11 days

Ellissa Bain

Police are investigating whether one person is responsible

manchester airport incident

Police respond to major incident at Manchester airport after terminal 2 partially closed

Sophie Iles

Witnesses described how the skywalk was partially closed and windows were being boarded up

Love Island 2026

The promo pics weren’t giving, so this is what the cast of Love Island 2026 *actually* look like

Hayley Soen

Ok now I can get a real impression of them