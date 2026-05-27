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Popular Lancaster clothes shop to host fashion evening for charity

The event will take place at Lancaster Castle on Sunday 14th June

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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Popular Lancaster city centre shop Renes is set to host an evening of fashion and entertainment to raise money for a local charity.

This fundraising event will take place at Lancaster Castle on Sunday, 14th June.

The Renes Summer Evening of Fashion will include a showcase of the brand’s latest clothing collections which will cover an array of occasions, from everyday style to more elegant pieces for special events.

According to Renes, guests can “preview the season’s most exciting styles” for their own styling inspiration, whilst also enjoying live music and entertainment, fizz and canapes starting from 5:30pm. Event-goers will also be gifted a luxury goodie bag.

Renes is an independent fashion boutique based in Lancaster city centre on Common Garden Street, founded over 70 years ago. They specialise in ladies’ designer apparel that is “always chosen with style, quality and our customers in mind”.

Proceeds from the fundraising event will go towards St. John’s Hospice, a charity that provides palliative care across North Lancashire, South Lakes and North Yorkshire.

Tiffany Moore, owner of Renes, said: “To host an event like this at Lancaster Castle really is an honour.

“The castle is such an important part of Lancaster’s history and identity, and bringing people together there for an evening focused on confidence, community and positivity feels incredibly special.

“At Renes, we’ve always believed fashion should make people feel comfortable and confident in themselves. This event is about much more than clothes. It’s about celebrating independent retail and supporting an amazing local charity that means so much to so many people.”

Tickets for Renes’ Summer Evening of Fashion at Lancaster Castle cost £45 and can be bought here or in-store.

Featured image via Facebook.

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Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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