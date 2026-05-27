‘Terrace is too loud and scary’: Unpacking Leeds students’ most unpopular opinions

Is Lupton really that bad, and is Warehouse all it’s cracked up to be?

1 hour ago

Leeds is a uni city that generates plenty of debate at the best of times. For every single student who argues that “Uni of” comes out on top, there’s plenty of others who will respond with chants of “Up the Beckett” until they’re blue in the face. Every time somebody expresses their love for Hyde Park, there’s at least one person who thinks they’re different and will insist that Woodhouse is actually the superior choice for second-year housing.

We asked you for all of your most deep-held unpopular opinions over on our Instagram, and unsurprisingly, you came through in droves. Some of the contributions were pretty tame (come on, most people think Fruity is too busy), but others were controversial enough that we had to keep this article anonymous lest anybody have their social reputation ruined for good.

‘Mischief being sold out the minute tickets come out is a monstrosity, just like the event’

Ah, clearly someone missed out on the coveted Mischief varsity ticket. Don’t worry, me too.

I’d just advise you against voicing this opinion too loudly, or you’ll have every golf boy and netball girl in Leeds out for your blood. Mischief (or “chief” as they so lovingly call it) isn’t just a club night to some people.

‘The Otley Run is WAY overrated and nearly never fun for the time queuing/walking + £££’

My bank account that’s been deep in its overdraft since my last trip down Otley Road certainly wants to agree with this one. After all, the drink price increases are pretty criminal. £10 for a double is never acceptable unless you’re in the south.

However, at heart, I think the Otley run is fun as long as you treat the walking and queuing time as part of the adventure. Where else are you going to find hordes of middle-aged men dressed as Pitbull and a group of rugby boys masquerading as grannies? Plus, the route does take you conveniently past several fine Leeds culinary institutions (shout out to Crispy’s and Saltd and Battered) which only adds to the fun.

‘Warehouse is the wankest venue’

I extend my deepest condolences to the poor soul who wrote this. Not because I disagree (although I do- nowhere else in Leeds stocks the delicious delicacy also known as a Treb can, to my knowledge) but because Warehouse is where every club night under the sun is hosted.

If you don’t like Warehouse, your options are pretty poor. If it didn’t exist, we’d probably be stuck going to the student union for every night out like Royal Holloway or Lancaster. And nobody wants that.

‘Terrace is too loud and scary’

I can certainly get behind the idea that Terrace is too loud. Every time I’m in there on a Friday, I’m forced to strain my vocal chords by screaming to be heard over the music whenever I dare to try and speak to my friends.

However, I’m not so sold on the concept of it being scary. I wish whoever left this one had elaborated a little bit.

What is it about Terrace that frightens you specifically? Is it the packed smoking area, the adverts warning you against binge drinking, or the hordes of sports society members shoving to the front of the bar so they can get themselves drunk enough to set foot in Fruity?

‘Rita’s is overrated’

In its defence, poor old Rita’s had a tough act to follow. After the devastating loss of Walkabout in 2024, it was difficult to see how anything could replace the hole its absence left in every Leeds student’s heart.

Against the odds, it’s actually managed to become something of a staple, thanks in no small part to the giant pizzas and £9 margaritas. And, as long as you manage to avoid being trampled by the hen do groups, it’s actually a pretty fun night out.

‘Henry Price is overrated, it’s expensive and full of weirdos’

Ah, Henry Price. The only accommodation where you get to pay 185 great British pounds for the luxury of a shared bathroom, a single bed and the charming view of a graveyard from your bedroom window. Oh, and a room that’s the width of your pinkie finger.

As for the second part of the statement, I can’t really give an objective opinion because for some reason I decided to live there in my first year. I’ll let you decide whether you think it’s fair or not.

‘Lupton really isn’t that bad, people are just snobs’

Lupton certainly does get a bad rep. Every year without fail, hordes of students who put Central Village or James Baillie as their first choice receive the dreaded email informing them that their accommodation of choice is full and they’ve been placed in Lupton instead.

In reality, though, it’s hardly the house of horrors that most people make it out to be (even if it is a 45-minute walk away from uni).

I had the privilege of visiting Lupton on one occasion, and I was pleasantly surprised. Dare I say, it was far cleaner than most of the houses in Hyde Park.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Leeds Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.