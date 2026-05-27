Jacob Elordi addresses Nate’s dramatic death in Euphoria as viewers call it ‘disappointing’

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After Nate Jacobs’ death in the latest episode of Euphoria season three, Jacob Elordi has shared his honest thoughts on his breakout character’s ending.

Nate’s debt to the Mob finally caught up to him in episode seven, season three of Euphoria. He had lost a finger and his toe, but his death is even more brutal. Naz had him buried alive in the desert, and a rattlesnake gets into his coffin and bites him right in the throat. Intense.

It really gets WORSE AND WORSE FOR NATE OMFG??? #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/wI4zkCcTZ6 — Phys 🕸🖤 (@PhysCores) May 25, 2026

Jacob Elordi comments on Nate’s death in a newly released HBO clip, surprisingly defending Nate’s grim ending.

“That’s a cool way to go,” he said in a behind-the-scenes clip.

He continued: “Nate is someone who’s made so many mistakes and made so many dark choices, it’s cool to see it all come to what it’s come to.”

Jacob then talked about what it was actually like to get into his custom-made coffin, and it sounds like a nightmare.

“I had to go into this coffin, my shoulders were touching the sides and I couldn’t move my arms. And then they would drill the lid on, and it would get dark,” he said.

But even though that sounds incredibly uncomfortable, Jacob insisted it was a “peaceful” experience.

“It was really nice, actually, it was quite peaceful in there.”

nate could have easily payed off his debt if he just sold that ugly house, his cyber truck and all that bottega veneta and might still be alive! idk just a thought #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/1goVZKVE0c — a (@mr_tashiduncan) May 26, 2026

Earlier interviews from before season three of Euphoria show how Jacob truly felt about Nate Jacobs’s progression in the series. When asked by Gwyneth Paltrow if Nate is “nicer” in season three, Jacob was brutally honest.

“I really do think so. Whether it works or not, I don’t know. There’s a chance that what I’ve done is not good,” he said in an Actors on Actors interview.

Sam Levinson has staunchly defended Nate’s death, as it fits into the theme of “consequences” he envisioned for Euphoria season three.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, you wanted him to get his comeuppance…? OK. That feeling of complicity with the audience is always an interesting note to play inside of this sort of larger structure,” he said in an interview with Esquire. “You end up going, ‘Oh God, I don’t know. Should he have had it better? Did he deserve it?’ Those kinds of questions are always exciting to pose to the audience.”

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Featured image via HBO